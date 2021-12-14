DC This Week Roundup – Heroes on the Run

Teen Titans Academy #9 – Tim Sheridan, Writer; Mike Norton, Artist; Hi-Fi, Colorist

Ray – 7/10

Ray: As usual, this title is a mix of a lot of plotlines, and some are much better than others. It’s great to see the entire New Teen Titans crew reunited for the first time in years, and to see the subplot of Wally killing Roy put to rest for good between this and Jeremy Adams’ Flash. Even better, the Titans are on the case to help Roy find his daughter, and everyone gets the chance to catch up. It’s almost like the kids aren’t the focus of this book—as is made very clear when four of them disappear. Tress, Alinta, Dane, and Matthew, the morally ambiguous quartet, are mysteriously summoned to some underground summit by Red X—and the actual mastermind of this entire plot, a long-time Titans villain who tries to manipulate the kids to believe they’re being played for fools by the Titans. It’s intriguing and shows some layers for Red X—before a bizarre and gruesome finish that ups the stakes more without really selling me on the central mystery.

Wonder Girl #6 – Joelle Jones, Writer; Laila Del Duca, Artist; Jordie Bellaire, Colorist

Ray – 7/10

Ray: This title gets its third main artist in Laila Del Duca this issue, and she’s brilliant as always. The series, though, mainly seems to put its heroine through trials without her ever really feeling like the lead character. The first half of this issue is Yara in Tartarus after rejecting Eros, being tormented by undead harpies, and eventually by a massive giant. Eros taunts her about her fate but seems to want her to realize her mistake without ever realizing his. Hera is less sympathetic, wanting her dead and bringing in some of her deadliest pursuers to secure this. Yara is an interesting idea, but doesn’t feel like a lead character yet. The other Amazons, including Donna and Cassie teaming up for the first time in a while, feel more like established protagonists and the series’ slow pace doesn’t seem to be letting Yara really develop into her own character. It’s hard to see how this series will play into the upcoming Trial of the Amazons crossover.

Black Manta #4 – Chuck Brown, Writer; Matthew Dow Smith, Artist; Marissa Louise, Colorist

Ray – 8.5/10

Ray: Serving both as a prelude to the upcoming Aquamen series and its own complex story, this series also gets a new artist in Matthew Dow Smith. He does an excellent job and supports the dense story as Manta and Gallous get a new ally. The mysterious Torrid—if that is her name—is an amnesiac woman with strong energy powers and a mysterious shape-shifting ally from the deep. The first half of the issue is almost entirely banter between these three characters, but when it picks up it picks up in a big way. The mysterious new villain Devil Ray delivers a shocking blow to Atlantis and also shows some surprising layers. However, the biggest surprise for me was the return of wild card Dr. Mist, one of the DCU’s most intriguing less-known characters. He knows more than he’s letting on, and the issue ends on a strong cliffhanger. In lesser hands, I would never think Black Manta would work as a lead, but Brown is pulling it off.

Titans United #4 – Cavan Scott, Writer; Jose Luis, Penciller; Jonas Trindade, Inker; Rex Lokus, Colorist

Ray – 7/10

Ray: With a plague of sudden metahuman power bursts on Earth and Superboy being tortured in the custody of Blackfire, things aren’t looking too great for the Titans this issue. This series has been an interesting attempt to create an evergreen Titans comic for fans of the TV series, but the characterization has been spotty so far. This issue does a little better with that—mostly because there is absolutely no room for much character work amid the total chaos. The Titans are split around the country, either helping new metahumans or battling assassins, but soon they’re all facing the same threat as the Tamaranean fleet invades. Blackfire continues to mostly be a one-note villain here, very different from some of her other recent portrayals, but at least it delivers great-looking action. The ending of the issue is a surprising deep cut, featuring a version of the character few people outside of the 1990s will be familiar with.

