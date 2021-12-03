2021 Holiday Gift Guide – Clothing and Accessories

Today’s guide includes things to keep you looking good and your stuff organized! From comfy sweatshirts to stylish socks, eco-friendly cleaning supplies and versatile backpacks, here are some top picks from a few of our writers.

Kunuflex short-sleeve shirts

Suggested By: Z.

Mfg: RSVLTS

Price: $65

Purchase: Kunuflex short-sleeve shirts

Whether you’re in the market for top-quality licensed pop culture apparel or simply looking to add a little modern comfort to your workplace wardrobe, I cannot recommend RSVLTS highly enough. RSVLTS’ Kunuflex four-way stretch material is perfectly soft, and the designs remain crisp and vibrant wash after wash. With film favorites like The Goonies, Ghostbusters, and Labyrinth available alongside seasonal selections and RSVLTS originals, there’s a shirt for every occasion. There’s also quality and community behind each and every garment you buy, with RSVLTS’ customer service, frequent generous sales and rewards program, and its helpful, friendly fanbase being the stuff of legend.

Pixelize Hoodie

Suggested By: Paul Benson

Mfg: Story Spark

Price: $65

Purchase: Pixelize Hoodie

This soft, midweight, full-zipper hooded sweatshirt is made out of 55% cotton and 45% polyester. It features metal-tipped shoestring drawcords, and antique silver zipper and eyelets. It was designed and printed in Southern California, while the hoodie itself was manufactured in Egypt in socially responsible factories that are WRAP (Worldwide Responsible Accredited Production) certified. It’s very comfy, but it is a slim fit so you may want to order a size larger. It’s available in charcoal grey or maroon.

Society Socks

Suggested By: Jenny Bristol

Mfg: Society Socks

Price: $12/pair with discounts for subscriptions and gift packs

Purchase: Society Socks

If you’re looking for some fun, quality socks, either by the pair, in a gift pack, or as a monthly subscription, you can’t go wrong with Society Socks. They offer a varied selection of both men’s and women’s socks, and you can even order custom socks. These socks are soft, comfortable, and wash up really well. They are mostly cotton with some nylon and spandex. They are all crew length and have the same overall format, but come in a wide range of colors and patterns, from stripes to animals to shapes to nerdy themes. If that weren’t enough, Society Socks donates a pair of socks to charity for every pair purchased.

Meet and Greet T-shirt

Suggested By: Paul Benson

Mfg: Story Spark

Price: $27

Purchase: Meet and Greet T-shirt

This premium fitted black t-shirt is made from 60% ring-spun cotton and 40% polyester. It’s soft and lightweight, with a tagless inside collar and side-seaming. It was designed and silkscreen printed in Southern California, and the shirt was manufactured in Nicaragua in socially responsible factories that are WRAP (Worldwide Responsible Accredited Production) certified.

Godzilla Showa Era Series

Suggested By: Z.

Mfg: Cavity Colors

Price: $28-$48

Purchase: Godzilla Showa Era Series

For those of us who see horror movies as a year-round affair (and not a mere Halloween-time diversion), Cavity Colors delivers spectacular designs based on old favorites and new properties alike. From Alien to What We Do in the Shadows, there’s bound to be merch for the horror fan on your gift list. Of particular note is the new Godzilla Showa era series based on the iconic kaiju films of the 20th century.

D&D Zipper Wallet

Suggested By: Z.

Mfg: Heroes & Villains

Price: $9

Purchase: D&D Zipper Wallet

I am weirdly particular about wallets. A proper wallet needs to allow me to remove my ID and bank card easily, keep my remaining credit cards safely secured, and also be able to accommodate my insurance cards and the odd bill or two. Most importantly, it needs to do all this in a low-profile design. I picked up this D&D-licensed zipper wallet from Heroes & Villains on a whim, and I was delighted to discover it ticks all the boxes. Small and safe, with three external card slots and a zippered inner pocket, it’s one of many fantastic geek-friendly items I’ve purchased from Heroes & Villains over the last few months.

LastObject: LastTissue, LastSwab, LastRound

Suggested By: Jenny Bristol

Mfg: LastObject

Price: Prices vary

Purchase: LastObject: LastTissue, LastSwab, LastRound

Designed to be the last objects of these sorts that you ever buy (or, at least, for many years), I love the concept of the LastObject products. I use swabs, cotton rounds, and tissues on a daily basis, so I was excited to give them a try. I used the LastObjects for a while and can definitely recommend them, if they are compatible with your needs. The LastTissue products I recommend without reservation. The LastSwabs are good if you need friction but no absorbency or softness; they’re good for rubbing and poking, but they aren’t very gentle. The LastRounds work well for my daily astringent, but I can’t handle their texture when you rinse them out. That’s unlikely to be an issue for most people, though. Overall, the LastObject items are fantastic ways to minimize our impact on the environment, and are perfect for travel use. They’re all washable and/or disinfect-able, and the tissues come in a silicone case that can even go in the dishwasher. Give the LastObject products a look and see if they are right for you. You can get sets or individual products, depending on your needs, and the containers come in several different colors, making it easy for each family member to have their own set without causing confusion about whose is whose.

Everki Onyx Backpack

Suggested By: Rob Huddleston

Mfg: Everki

Price: $278.96

Purchase: Everki Onyx Backpack

Spacious yet not too large, the Onyx Backpack from Everki lets me take everything I need when going to work or traveling without weighing me down with a bunch of features I’d never use. Its 25L capacity fits a 15″ laptop or two in individually padded sleeves in the back compartment that can open flat, while keeping books and papers safe as well in the middle chamber. The hardshell sunglasses case is a great touch, and the padded back panel is designed to slip on to the handle of your carry-on.

Premium Dragon Ball Collector’s Lamp

Suggested By: Dakster Sullivan

Mfg: Funimation

Price: $129.99

Purchase: Premium Dragon Ball Collector’s Lamp

For the Dragon Ball Z fan on your list, check out the Dragon Ball Z Premier Lamp. The package itself measures in at 10x10x01 and makes for a great table piece. It runs off a USB power cable and has a dimmer for those nights you don’t need something quite so bright. If you dare, you can even take it off the base and handle it.

Lifestyle/Fitness Liner

Suggested By: Dakster Sullivan

Mfg: nosweatco.com

Price: $9.99 and up

Purchase: Lifestyle/Fitness Liner

My husband ruins so many hats because of his job and these liners are just the thing to protect them. They’re disposable and come in packs of 3, 6, 12, and 25. If baseball hats are not your person’s thing, then check out the hard hat liners, VR headset liners, and other options available.

