Review – The Human Target #2: Love and Death

The Human Target #2 – Tom King, Writer; Greg Smallwood, Artist

Ray – 9.5/10

Ray: Tom King brings something a little different to each of his stand-alone magnum opuses, even if there are definitely common threads. Rorschach also had elements of a noir film, but it was more a gritty modern noir. This book immerses itself in the classic film noir style, right down to the hard-boiled detective chasing the clock—and the mysterious dame who throws him for a loop. Christopher Chance is dying and trying to figure out how spend his remaining eleven days, when that’s all upended by the arrival of Ice. The classic JLI heroine hasn’t been a major player for a while, but it’s clear King has read up on her backstory. He includes multiple versions of her origins, including her death and the massive impact it had on her team. And that raises the question—what does this one C-list hero have to do with the apparent attempt on Lex Luthor’s life, if he was the target of the poison that’s killing Chance?

King’s work is always a slow burn, but this one feels even more leisurely than his other works. The tension of Chance’s deteriorating health is in the background, but most of this issue is him slowly opening himself up to Tora and even potentially beginning a romance with a fast-ticking clock. But you never trust someone you’re investigating fully, and there’s always doubt in the back of his mind. I’m wondering if each issue of this book is going to focus on a different character he’s investigating, at least partially. Because while it doesn’t seem like Tora is our killer—that would make it hard to fill up the rest of the book—she does point him towards an unlikely focus who might have motive and opportunity. Smallwood’s art is excellent as always, with the tones being slightly brighter than the art in King’s usual work. It’s another very strong start from one of the industry’s best writers.

