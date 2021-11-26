Re-Roll: This Week’s Tabletop Game News for the Week Ending November 26, 2021

Here is the board game (and board game-related!) news that caught our attention for the week ending November 26, 2021.
Gaming News
- To all of our US readers, we hope you had a safe and happy Thanksgiving.
- Of course, that also means it’s holiday sale time, and your favorite game company is likely joining in on the fun. Just a few of the sales we’re aware of:
- Portal Games has discounts on many of their most popular titles.
- AEG’s sale isn’t obvious from their website, but they are offering 50% on Inner Compass, Istanbul Dice, Scorpius Freighter, Atelier: The Artist’s Studio, Cheaty Mages, The Captain is Dead: Lockdown, and all micro-expansions. They are also offering the Thunderstone Quest: Barricades retail edition free with the purchase of Thunderstone Quest retail edition.
- Pandasaurus is offering as much as 77% off some titles and free shipping on orders over $80.
- Renegade has buy one, get on free offers and discounts on gaming bundles.
- Tabletop Simulator is 50% off this week.
- Cool Stuff Inc and Miniature Market both have lots of titles on sale.
- Bezier Games has announced two new maps for Maglev Metro, coming next year.
- Tiny Minstrel Games is liquidating their remaining inventory through Cool Stuff Inc.
- Games Workshop has announced new policies against players displaying affiliation with hate groups after a Spanish tournament was unable to expel a player wearing clothing depicting Nazi imagery due to Spanish law.
- Blacklist Games is set to release MegaMan Adventures, a board game based on the popular video game franchise. The co-op game is due out in the first quarter of next year.
- Sails of Glory, a game I definitely don’t get to play enough, is adding a new setting, Spanish galleons, and most excitingly, historic pirate ships, according to DiceBreaker. Due to the continuing supply chain crisis, no release date has been set.
- Dungeon Fighter, a cooperative dexterity game, is coming soon from Luma Imports.
- Renegade is taking preorders for Artisans of Spendent Vale, a “cooperative adventure game set in a magical and unique land.” The story-driven game is due out in late 2022.
What We’re Playing
Finally, here’s what the GeekDads played this week:
-
Paul Benson played Final Girl and Dune: House Secrets.
-
Jonathan Liu played The 7th Continent.
-
Robin Brooks played Aeronautica Imperialis.
-
Michael Pistiolas played Andor: The Family Fantasy Game, Azul, Barnyard Bunch, Can’t Stop, Unicorn Glitterluck: A Party for Rosalie, and Marvel Champions.
-
I played Cascadia, The Crew: Mission Deep Sea, and Something Wild! Star Wars The Mandalorian: Grogu, our featured image this week.