Re-Roll: This Week’s Tabletop Game News for the Week Ending November 26, 2021

Here is the board game (and board game-related!) news that caught our attention for the week ending November 26, 2021.

Gaming News

What We’re Playing

Finally, here’s what the GeekDads played this week:

Paul Benson played Final Girl and Dune: House Secrets.

Jonathan Liu played The 7th Continent.

Robin Brooks played Aeronautica Imperialis.

Michael Pistiolas played Andor: The Family Fantasy Game, Azul, Barnyard Bunch, Can’t Stop, Unicorn Glitterluck: A Party for Rosalie, and Marvel Champions.

I played Cascadia, The Crew: Mission Deep Sea, and Something Wild! Star Wars The Mandalorian: Grogu, our featured image this week.

Liked it? Take a second to support GeekDad and GeekMom on Patreon!

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

WhatsApp

Pocket



Telegram

Skype



Email

Print



