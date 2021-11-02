The Keymander 2 Mobile by Kaliber Games is here to help Apple device users get the most out of their mobile devices.

These days we are all looking to get the most out of our mobile and handheld devices. The processing power and memory on phones and tablets shred our desktops of previous years and can handle things like word processing and gaming to a very high level. So it only makes sense that we would want to use some of our better peripherals like keyboards and mice with these devices on the go. Not having to drag an entire laptop to the local coffee shop or on a trail out in the backwoods or beach is very desirable. I often like to grade my students’ assignments by the seaside so I thought I would take the Keymander 2 Mobile down by the shore with my iPad and give it a whirl.

Unboxing and Setup

The Keymander 2 Mobile is a pretty straightforward piece of kit. You get a small box with a full-sized USB adapter at one end and three USB ports along the chassis. A small plexiglass piece is also included to help build the stand for your mobile device so that it may function with larger tablets. You will need to download and install the Keymander 2 Mobile app on your iOS device first. Then in your Bluetooth settings, you need to sync the base. Attach all of the devices you wish to use and then go into settings to make sure that everything is up and running. Once that is complete fire up some of your favorite mobile games and enjoy the massive advantage you will have using the Keymander 2 Mobile vs. those other gamers still using touch controls. I found the setup to be easy and the response to be excellent and with little lag. Any lag you may get is compensated for with the precision and accuracy you gain by using good gaming peripherals. I played some Call of Duty and my son gave it a whirl with Roblox and we were both very satisfied with what the Keymander was able to do.

Specifications

Function GE1337M

Dimensions GE1337M POP Information 10” Peg Hook 4 6” Peg Hook 2 Unit Dimensions Height 2.6″ (6.6cm) Length 3.6″ (9.2cm) Width 3.1″ (7.8cm) Inner Pack Height 9.3″ (23.5cm) Length 6.5″ (16.6cm) Width 6.9″ (17.7cm) Inner Pack Qty. 3 Unit Package Dimensions Height 8.8″ (22.3cm) Length 2.3″ (5.7cm) Width 6.3″ (15.6cm) Master Carton Height 13.5″ (34.3cm) Length 14.6″ (37.1cm) Width 10″ (25.4cm) Master Carton Qty. 12 Weight Master Carton Wt. 10.25lb (4.64kg) Inner Pack Wt. 2.25lb (1.02kg) Unit Pack Wt. .7lb (.32kg) Unit Wt. .26lb (.12kg)

Final Thoughts and Recommendations

The Keymander 2 Mobile is an awesome and needed piece of kit if you are an iOS mobile gamer that wants to kick up your play style and take it to another level. At $99.95 it is not cheap but if you are a hardcore gamer that has already made large investments in your mouse, keyboard, and controller it is a very acceptable price to be able to use all of your gear. This also makes for a great gift for the gamer in your life who thinks they have everything but will be very pleased and excited to see a piece of tech they were not expecting.

A sample of the Keymander 2 Mobile by Kaliber Games was made available by the manufacturer.

Thoughts expressed in this article are the author’s alone and not that of the manufacturer or editorial staff.

Liked it? Take a second to support GeekDad and GeekMom on Patreon!

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

WhatsApp

Pocket



Telegram

Skype



Email

Print



