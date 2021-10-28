Usagi Yojimbo: The Dragon Bellow Conspiracy #5′ – In the Heart of the Storm!

Stan Sakai (Author, Artist) Ronda Pattison (Colorist) David Petersen (Cover Artist)

Usagi Yojimbo The final battle takes place amid the storm. For dramatic purposes, this fight is the one we were anticipating for three issues at the very least.

Let′s see each one in turn:

Lord Noriyuki′s faithful servant, Lady Tomoe, will participate on this battle in an attempt to at least delay the march of Lord Tamakauro. Since the Neko ninja have alerted his lord, help is on the way.

The ninja Shuigen of the Neko clan will enter the fortress and fight to his very last breath, facing Tamakuro and honoring his allegiance with the samurai. The main object of the attack is the newly discovered gunpowder stash.

Zato Ino and Samurai Gen will ultimately face the battle together, and perhaps would had become fast friends, if the events of the night played out differently…

Finally, in the most epic confrontation possible, Usagi Yojimbo will face Lord Tamakuro′s faithful captain of the guard: Captain Torame, who once asked him a riddle, part of the Bushido code.

The storm will reach its peak and the skies will clear. Who will survive, and at what price?

′Usagi Yojimbo: The Dragon Bellow Conspiracy #5′ is on sale since October 2021

AVAILABLE: October 2021

IMPRINT: IDW

PAGE COUNT: 32

COLOR: FC

DIAMOND CODE: AUG210595

Featured image by Stan Sakai, all images belong to IDW Comics

