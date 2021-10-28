GBC’s new Autofeed+ Home Office Shredder helps you take those old documents and safely dispose of them.

Even though we live in a digital age and most of us get our bills and documents digitally, we are still often buried in a mountain of paper. Whether it is bills, legal documents, medical information, or a myriad of other things, these things build up like plaque in our homes and offices. Luckily, GBC has created a compact but hard-hitting home office shredder to get us through these issues. Along with just the sheer volume of paper, privacy is also a major issue as we are constantly battling to keep our information away from thieves and pirates. With that in mind, let us look at this amazing auto-feed shredder.

Unboxing and Setup

The GBC AutoFeed+ Home Office Shredder comes fully assembled and as solid as a rock. You immediately feel that it can shred just about anything you throw at it including paper, thin cardboard, debit and credit cards, and more. Using this shredder is as easy as lifting the lid and loading the paper you wish to destroy. The GBC AutoFeed+ Home Office Shredder cross-cuts your papers, making it as difficult as possible for identity thieves to access your personal information. I filled it to the point that it could jam and then clearing the jam was simple and I was back to shredding in no time at all.

Specifications

Dimensions 15″ W x 17″ D x 21″ H

Material Plastic

Warranty 2 years

Cut/Security Level Super Cross-cut/P-4

Auto Feed Yes

Sheet Capacity (20 lb paper) 100

Bin Capacity (gallons) 9

Cut Type Super Cross-cut

Security Level P-4

Pack Quantity 1

Detailed Color Black

Date Indicator Undated

Final Thoughts and Recommendations

The GBC AutoFeed+ Home Office Shredder is a fine and solid home and office shredder that can handle just about anything you can throw at it. The shredder is simple and straightforward to use and will help eliminate those towers of paper you may have hanging around your office. It may not be cheap, coming in at $345.99, but it is also far more sturdy and powerful than anything you will get at a discount. Simply put, the GBC AutoFeed+ Home Office Shredder is built to last and should definitely be considered if you care about keeping your identity and information safe.

