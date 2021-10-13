Sphero INDI Home Education Kit

Sphero releases a new education robot kit intended to teach STEAM at school and in the home call the INDI.

As a GeekDad I have been buying my children Sphero products for years so when I learned about the new Sphero INDI I could not want one to test out soon enough. Being ten years old my son is no longer in the sweet spot for the INDI and has already learned a lot of programming from his own Sphero. Luckily for me, I have nephews and nieces who are also GEEKS in training (GITs). The most recent additions to the family are prime to use this tech and it gives me a great chance to get them some educational gifts that are not entirely screen-oriented.

What does STEAM mean in education? STEAM is an educational approach to learning that uses Science, Technology, Engineering, the Arts, and Mathematics as access points for guiding student inquiry, dialogue, and critical thinking. Sphero products are geared toward this modality of learning and the INDI is especially focused on it.

How to use the Sphero INDI

This may be the basic and yet most fun part of having your child experiment with the indi. My nephew Hunter was filled with wonder learning and understanding that each card and color had a different effect on the indi car. To the young and uninitiated it seems almost like magic. On the most basic level, it works as a memory exercise as he must retain the actions each color initiates so that he could make it to the next level.

So the next step for my nephew Hunter was to combine the different cards to create his first maze. He gave a huge Oh! face when we were able to string together a bunch of maneuvers out on the living room floor and got a little too excited. He started flinging around cards so I had to reel him in a bit.