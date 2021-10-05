Review – The Nice House on the Lake #5: Rules of the World

The Nice House on the Lake #5 – James Tynion IV, Writer; Alvaro Martinez Bueno, Artist; Jordie Bellaire, Colorist

Ray – 9.5/10

Ray: One of the very best books on the stands every month, The Nice House on the Lake is getting close to its halfway hiatus—and oh, boy does it have some surprises for us before it goes. This book has kept its secrets well since the start, but last month’s reveal that the characters were essentially unable to die has kicked everything into high gear. An opening segment showing a flashback to the strange way Walter manipulated and engineered his friend groups is subtly chilling, and the added significance of Reg is intriguing. Back at the lake, the characters are trying to figure out exactly when, where, and what they are. Norah reveals that her horrible injury in the first issue healed very quickly, as did what we saw last issue. Secrets come out fast and furious, including the reveal of the mysterious “Other House” found in the woods a few issues about. Is it Walter’s house—or something worse?

This is the first time we’ve seen the entire crew set out on a mission since the series began, seeking actual answers to where they’re being held. That gives this a slightly more action-themed feel, although the fascinating thing about this book is just how terrifying it manages to be without anything actually threatening our heroes. They’re insulated from the end of the world, and anything bad that happens to them is immediately healed. Still, the sense of a threat is overwhelming, and the massive obelisk in the woods certainly doesn’t help. It’s no surprise that blowing the obelisk open doesn’t particularly work—this isn’t a world set up for blunt-force instruments. But the reveal at the end of the issue takes this series in a new direction, gives the characters a new purpose, and leaves us with more questions than answers. Puzzling, chilling, and utterly fascinating.

