Re-Roll: This Week’s Tabletop Game News for the Week Ending October 15, 2021

Here is the board game (and board game-related!) news that caught our attention for the week ending October 15, 2021.

Gaming News

We’re saddened to report that Brian Goldner, the CEO of Hasbro, passed away on October 12. The 58-year-old had been diagnosed with cancer in 2014, but no cause of death was given. Under his leadership, the toy giant—whose 2021 sales are expected to be in excess of $12B—saw record numbers of sales of D&D, Magic: The Gathering, and, of course, Monopoly. A live-action TV series and a movie are coming soon in the D&D world, as well as a Netflix series based on M:TG. Hasbro marketing executive Rich Stoddart had already stepped in as interim CEO when Goldner took a medical leave just two days before his death, but as of this writing, no permanent replacement has been announced.

Critical Role: Call of the Netherdeep, a D&D sourcebook based on the adventures of the hit series, isn’t due out until next March, but Wizards on the Coast is accepting pre-orders now. The book features “seven chapters of thrilling adventure, new creatures and magic items, and a poster map of Ank’Harel.”

Wizards on the Coast has also announced that Innistrad: Crimson Vow, a new expansion for Magic: The Gathering, will have its prerelease schedule changed due to the continuing global shipping crisis. Stores that preordered 30-pack set booster boxes will receive 36-pack draft booster boxes, and set boosters will not be available for prerelease and have limited availability on release weekend, which is scheduled for November 17.

In other shipping news, President Biden announced this week that the Port of Los Angeles would begin to operate 24/7 and that Walmart, UPS, and FedEx would likewise extend their hours to attempt to help reduce the logjam at the port. The Port of LA, combined with the nearby Port of Long Beach, which is already operating 24/7, handles nearly 40% of all shipments into the US.

Believe it or not, there are still a few properties out there that haven’t yet become a licensed version of Monopoly. As of this week, that list is shorter by one, as The Op has announced Monopoly: Queen.

Arcane Wonders will release Picture Perfect, an English edition of Der Perfekte Moment by Corax Games. The puzzle game has players trying to arrange 14 characters with conflicting desires to take the perfect photo. The game is due out in mid-November.

If you are like pretty much everyone else and hate CAPTCHA but have also secretly wished you could somehow play a game of it, then good news: Mixlore (a division of Asmodee) is set to release Robot or Not? next month. Players have to pick related pictures from a grid—you know, like those super annoying CAPTCHA challenges—to prove they aren’t robots.

The staff at Paizo games have unionized.

GeekDad & GeekMom Reviews

Here’s what we reviewed this week:

What We’re Playing

Finally, here’s what the GeekDads played this week:

Jonathan Liu played Paint the Roses, The 7th Continent, and Lost Ruins of Arnak.

Michael Pistiolas played Marvel Champions and Dice Throne.

Sarah Pinault played King of Tokyo, Exploding Kittens, Super Mario Labyrinth, and Mountains.

I played Alien: Fate of the Nostromo.

