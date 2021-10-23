OWC releases a new Thunderbolt to Dual DisplayPort adapter for those looking to enjoy their Macs or PCs on big screens.
OWC has made some amazing drives and adapters in the past, so when I heard that they were putting out a new Thunderbolt to dual DisplayPort adapter, I knew that the quality and adaptability would be top-notch over anything I would get from cheap Amazon manufacturers.
Like many of you, I like getting my information on many screens and, if I can, adding an extra display to my workload. So with the Thunderbolt adapter, we can now take our Apple and even PC products and display them on multiple or just bigger and more detailed screens than those that came with the initial device.
This is where the OWC Thunderbolt to Dual DisplayPort Adapter comes into play. This simple little box allows the user to take a Thunderbolt signal out of the device and split it up into two display port devices. With a little adaptation, I was even able to use this with my VIZIO 4K TV. The image and performance were excellent in every modality I tried. There was no noticeable lag or artifacts in the picture with full dynamic colors. In all the adapter was very effective for the tasks on hand.
Specifications
RESOLUTION
- Single display up to 8K @ 30Hz or 8K @ greater than 30Hz with DSC
- Dual display up to 4K @ 60Hz, 4K @ 144Hz with DSC, or 8K with DSC
MAC OS COMPATIBILITY
- macOS 10.12 Sierra
- macOS 10.13 High Sierra
- macOS 10.14 Mojave
- macOS 10.15 Catalina
- macOS 11.x Big Sur
- macOS 11.1 Big Sur
- macOS 12.x Monterey
PC OS COMPATIBILITY
- Windows 10 32-bit Edition
- Windows 10 64-bit Edition
MOBILE OS COMPATIBILITY
- iPadOS 14
POWER SUPPLY
- Bus-powered
DIMENSIONS
- Height: 1.6 cm (0.6 in)
- Length: 6.3 cm (2.5 in)
- Width: 5.6 cm (2.2 in)
WEIGHT
- 55.6 g (0.12 lbs)
INPUT CONNECTION
- (1) Thunderbolt 3
OUTPUT CONNECTION
- (2) DisplayPort 1.4
AMBIENT TEMPERATURE
- Operating: 32°F to 113°F (0°C to 45°C)
Final Thoughts and Recommendations
The OWC Thunderbolt to Dual DisplayPort Adapter is a great choice for computer and tech users who want to double their screens or just enlarge them. Simple, sturdy, powerful, and useful at $78, it is a great addition to your tech tool kit.
A sample of the OWC Thunderbolt to Dual DisplayPort Adapter was made available by the manufacturer. Thoughts expressed in this article are the author’s alone and not that of the manufacturer or editorial staff.