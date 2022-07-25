‘Super Wiggles’ Rocket Into Another Decade

Some day, somebody in Australia will write the definitive story about The Wiggles. The children’s music supergroup has juggled personnel over the years, undergone more than its fair share of turmoil and controversy, lost a major American television contract (with Disney), yet still perseveres as one of the most well-known kids’ acts of the 21st century. Their latest CD, Super Wiggles, shows they are still a force to be reckoned with.

The latest turnover occurred recently when Emma left the troupe and was replaced by Ethiopian-Australian Tseshay Hawkins as the “new Yellow Wiggle.” The fact that a dancer replaced the “ballerina” color just emphasizes that the Wiggles have morphed into a “brand” over the decades, with the next generation of cast assuming the established traits of their predecessors. For instance, Purple Wiggle Lachy inherited Jeff Fatt’s exaggerated narcolepsy (i.e., “Wake Up Lachy!”).

After four decades of music, filmed segments, and international touring, the Wiggles have become adept at bending their material to “market tastes.” It’s not disingenuous to say the band has become completely woke, with a rap break on “Is There a Superhero Around?” a perfunctory song about safety (“Put Your Life Vest On”), and tunes that celebrate diversity (“Super Ballet Man” and “Sing Together”):

Some people like to kick a ball

Some people like to play with dolls

Other people like to go shopping

Everyone together, let’s all sing

For a concept album aimed at very young children, Super Wiggles can declare victory for delivering on its stated promise. The collection introduces the group to new listeners, as well as revving up their existing fan base. There’s also a new Fruit Salad TV YouTube series featuring even more newer faces. The Wiggles keep movin’ on (with their updated Big Red Car) and that’s just super.

Super Wiggles is available at the band’s website, Spotify, Apple Music, Deezer, and Amazon.

Here is the video for the band’s song, “Sunflower Power”:

