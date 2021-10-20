Laurie Berkner Livestreaming Halloween Concerts

Attendees can expect to hear Laurie sing a brand new Halloween song, “I Picked One Pumpkin.” Over the course of her career, Berkner has recorded a bevy of costume-related tunes, so there will also be renditions of her popular holiday favorites, “What Am I Gonna Be (for Halloween)?,” “The Superhero Mask Song,” “Monster Boogie,” “The Cat Came Back,” and “Choc-o-lot In My Pock-o-lot.”

Kids can expand their Berkner Halloween experience with the children’s book based on her song, “Monster Boogie,” illustrated by Ben Clanton. It’s all about conquering “things that go bump in the night” and dancing away your fears. “Monster Boogie” is available from the Simon & Schuster website.

“Doors” open one hour prior to the performances at 12:00 PM and 5:00 PM ET on Sunday, October 31, 2021. There will be pre-show games and activities to engage the youngest viewers. “Meet and Greet” opportunities are available if ordered in advance, at a cost of $80 (including the livestream). Each $20 family ticket includes access to one or both livestreams for one device and an exclusive “welcome” video from Berkner. You can click here for the preview page and ordering information.

Here is Laurie Berkner’s video for “I Picked One Pumpkin”: