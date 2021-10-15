Halloween 365 for Triple Rainbow and a Brady Rymer Remix EP

Hey, did you have any inkling that Halloween is coming? Okay, don’t start going off on a rant about commerce and commercialization. Kids care more about the costumes, the spookiness, and, of course, the trick-or-treating.

Co-founder of the independent record label Tender Loving Empire Jared Mees decided to pen an anthem for kids to pledge their allegiance to All Hallow’s Eve. A songwriter in his own right, Mees founded a kids’ band called Triple Rainbow, drawing inspiration from his own kids, July (9) and Piper (4). They created 15 songs and produced 25 short films during the pandemic (to date). You can find their content via Instagram.

Triple Rainbow has produced a video for their song, “Why Can’t Every Day Be Halloween.” It’s danceable, singable, and totally kid-tastic. You can download and purchase “Why Can’t Every Day Be Halloween” on Apple Music, Amazon, Spotify, and www.tenderlovingempire.com.

Here is the world premiere of their new song:

It’s no exaggeration to say that I started writing about children’s music because of Brady Rymer. His reps reached out to inquire about my interest in reviewing his latest CD, and the rest is history. Which brings us to the tenth anniversary of his landmark CD, Love Me for Who I Am, inspired by his work with kids on the autism spectrum and with other special needs.

Instead of a reissue, Brady has released an EP featuring six dance remixes of tunes from the record, featuring Laurie Berkner (whom he plays bass for in the Laurie Berkner Band), British children’s recording artist David Gibb (with whom he recorded last year’s Across the Pond CD), as well as legendary Parliament/Funkadelic keyboard wizard Bernie Worrell.

Revel in the capabilities and strengths of extraordinary children who attempt to live their best lives. You can grab Love Me for Who I Am on Spotify, Apple Music, and Amazon.

Here is Brady Rymer and David Gibb’s remix video for “So Many Ideas,” directed by Glen Hoffman and featuring some technical wizardry from editor Thomas Dexter:

