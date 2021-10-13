GeekDad Daily Deal: Handheld 3-Inch LCD Video Game Console with 400 Built-in Games

Drop that smart phone and go old-school with today’s Daily Deal, our Handheld 3-Inch LCD Video Game Console with 400 Built-in Games. With a charge time of 7-8 hours this nostalgic 8-bit look back to our childhood is a great way to pass the time. It supports two-player action and ports to a larger screen for those of us who need to wear reading glasses. And with 400 games, it makes a fun gift for younger minds and hands. Although, back in my day we only had a couple of games to play, and we liked it that way. Check out more details by clicking the link above.

And be sure to visit GeekDad’s section called GeekDad Deals. Throughout the week we will offer new deals on cool stuff. These deals have limited lifespans, so keep checking back. Also, create an account and sign up for our newsletter at https://deals.geekdad.com/sign_up or follow our Store RSS Feed at https://deals.geekdad.com/feed.

GeekDad always tries to bring you interesting products focused on our readers’ interests, but as these deals are delivered from a third-party service, we cannot vouch for the quality of each product. Please do your own research before making any purchases.

Liked it? Take a second to support GeekDad and GeekMom on Patreon!

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

WhatsApp

Pocket



Telegram

Skype



Email

Print



