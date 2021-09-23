Some Great Happenings around the ′Locke & Key′ Franchise

There is a world where the best comic story arcs are 75 issues high: rich and meandering waters where you can immerse yourself; arguably, the best of them is DC′s The Sandman Universe. My personal recommendations are, following that one: Fables, Saga, The Unwritten, The Books of Magic and Y: the Last Man.

However, all of those are more than 15 years old. A short time for great comic adaptations, but a long one in our streaming universe. The world has changed dramatically and now that streaming services are available and hungry for content, these sprawling woods of imagination and talent are being adapted ever so rapidly.

Which is why Locke & Key is great news today.

Keyhouse, in Lovecraft County, is an entity unto itself: a house full of magical keys that can change and distort reality. They are the masterpiece collaboration between Joe Hill and Gabriel Rodriguez and are adapted to a very good Netflix series. Season 2 of the Original Netflix series starts soon.

Comics-wise, there is a lot going on:

Locke & Key: Keyhouse Compendium Joe Hill (Author) Gabriel Rodriguez (Artist, Cover Artist) Jay Fotos (Colorist)

First, there is the compendium: all six volumes are now available into one hefty book.

Much like the doors of Keyhouse itself, it will transform all of those who open its pages. Tyler, Kinsey, and Bode Locke will be the main characters and heroes of this horror fantasy world, and now you can follow them from their very first steps on the ancestral grounds of Massachusetts to the climactic final battle with the supernatural entity Dodge.

′Locke & Key: Keyhouse Compendium′ is on sale since July, 2021

Secondly, there is a crossover between DC′s The Sandman Universe and IDW′s Locke & Key! A tale crafted by Joe Hill and Gabriel Rodríguez, and overseen by Sandman writer and co-creator Neil Gaiman.

Locke & Key / The Sandman Universe: Hell & Gone #1′. Joe Hill (Author, Creator) Gabriel Rodriguez (Artist, Cover Artist, Creator) Jay Fotos (Colorist) Neil Gaiman (Creator) Sam Kieth (Creator) Mike Dringenberg (Creator)

“If you think you can unlock the gates of Hell and just invite yourself in, you must be dreaming.”

This two-part story sees the destiny of the Locke family intertwine with the mythos of DC′s The Sandman Universe.

Lastly, the first volume is now translated into Spanish:

′Locke & Key, Vol. 1: Bienvenidos a Lovecraft′

Is available since September 26, 2021

Featured image by Gabriel Rodriguez, all images belong to IDW Comics

Give yourself a chance and visit this realm: it is as good as it sounds.

