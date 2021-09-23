GeekDad Daily Deal: The 2021 All-in-One Computer Science Certification Bundle

With today’s Daily Deal, the 2021 All-in-One Computer Science Certification Bundle, you’ll learn the computer science that the pros use. You’ll work in programming languages like Java, C++, C#, Ruby on Rails, Python 3, and loads of others. You’ll do software testing with things like Sikuli, Selenium, and JUnit. And, along the way, you’ll even go on to design Graphic User Interfaces, develop things for the web, and create your own apps. But, even if you learn only a portion of what’s available, you’ll definitely broaden your knowledge and skills in this ever-developing field. Check out more details by clicking the link above.

And be sure to visit GeekDad’s section called GeekDad Deals. Throughout the week we will offer new deals on cool stuff. These deals have limited lifespans, so keep checking back. Also, create an account and sign up for our newsletter at https://deals.geekdad.com/sign_up or follow our Store RSS Feed at https://deals.geekdad.com/feed.

GeekDad always tries to bring you interesting products focused on our readers’ interests, but as these deals are delivered from a third-party service, we cannot vouch for the quality of each product. Please do your own research before making any purchases.

Liked it? Take a second to support GeekDad and GeekMom on Patreon!

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

WhatsApp

Pocket



Telegram

Skype



Email

Print



