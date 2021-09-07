Review – Whistle: A New Gotham City Hero

Whistle – E. Lockhart, Writer; Manuel Preitano, Artist; Gabby Metzler, Colorist

Ray – 9.5/10

Ray: What’s it like to actually live in Gotham? That’s something that often gets overlooked with Bat-stories. We learn all about the vigilantes, the villains, the law enforcement—but how often do we check in with the ordinary people caught in the middle of this complete chaos of a city? That’s at the core of this new graphic novel by E. Lockhart and Manuel Preitano, taking place in an often overlooked area of Gotham known as Down River.

The story focuses on Willow Zimmerman, a young activist trying to get more funding for her school and keep her neighborhood from being gentrified out of existence. She has a group of friends, a potential new boyfriend in a recent Nigerian immigrant named Garfield (whose full name seems more like a fun Easter egg than anything else), and a sharp and educated mother who is battling both cancer and crushing medical bills. Oh, and a big friendly dog that she doesn’t actually own named Lebowitz.

If those names don’t give it away, this is a VERY Jewish book and that’s a big part of why I love it so much. I don’t know enough about E. Lockhart to speak about her connection to the community, but it’s clear this is either something she knows a lot about or has done all the work in learning about. All the little details are accurate and portrayed with love, from the concepts like Tikkun Olam, to the occasional Yiddish slang, to the hustle and bustle of a traditional Jewish deli. The old neighborhood, originally Jewish and now much more diverse, feels genuinely lived-in.

But this is Gotham, and nothing is what it appears to be. While Batman and his team don’t appear in this book, the villains certainly do. Killer Croc is lurking around the fringes, reportedly terrorizing and even killing people who encounter him. Mysterious “Greenings,” where buildings are taken over by strange and dangerous overgrowths of plants, happen spontaneously and it’s not hard to figure out who’s behind them. And then, of course, there’s the mysterious puzzlebox Willow receives as a gift…

That would be a gift from Eddie Nachtberger, aka E. Nygma, a childhood friend of Willow’s mom and her honorary uncle, who has been down some dark paths. While I’m usually not a fan of retconning villains as Jewish (looking at you, Marvel’s MODOK), it’s hard to really hate any of the villains in this book. They’re corrupt and dangerous, sure, but both Riddler and Poison Ivy exist here as fleshed-out characters with well-thought-out motivations. They’re villains, but it’s easy to see how Willow gets pulled into their world—and with a book this chock-full of positive Jewish representation, it’s okay if one of the bad guys is part of the tribe too.

And really, isn’t the real villain in this plot the medical system? Willow finds herself pulled into Nygma’s world to help her mother (who has stopped treatment due to the bills), and it’s all too easy to become a high-stakes poker operator instead of a part-time worker at an animal shelter. This is a great look at the world of Gotham henchmen in a unique way. How often does Batman ask about the backstory about that random goon in a Riddler-themed costume? How often do we? By putting this bright, well-intentioned girl in that position, Whistle forces us to start asking some harder questions.

And that’s even without giving away the big surprise at the core of this book. After Willow and Lebowitz have an encounter with Killer Croc, Willow finds herself with a new scar and a surprising new set of powers. In lesser hands, these powers could have been played for laughs, but the creative team makes them both fascinating and surprisingly useful when the stakes are raised later in the book. Honestly, I would have been satisfied just watching Willow make her way around Down River for the whole book, but this OGN also manages to give us a fantastic new Gotham vigilante.

Much like many of the DC OGNs, Whistle does feel like a first chapter at times rather than a done in one. There’s so much more to explore with these characters, but what we get in this volume is a fun, intense joyride of a comic that takes us into Gotham in a way we rarely see. Long live Willow Zimmerman and Lebowitz, and let’s hope the DC OGN line keeps giving us bold content like this.

To find reviews of all the DC issues, visit DC This Week.

GeekDad received this comic for review purposes.

