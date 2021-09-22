Review- ‘The Book of Amazing Trees’- Know to Love and Protect

‘The Book of Amazing Trees’ Nathalie Tordjman (Author) Julien Norwood (Illustrator)

This guide is very classic in its approach, with illustrations that are very exact and that are inspired on the threes that surround us.

This is not necessarily a bad thing, I think that the wonderful illustrations that where rendered by naturalists in the Eighteenth century where very inspiring and invited us to fall in love with knowledge, something the authors have managed superbly here; this in an invitation to fall in love with trees.

The discovery is interactive, and all the details on each spread are thought out so as to be fascinating and beautiful. Each page starts with a definition of what makes a tree a tree, what types of trees are out there and why some things might be confused as trees but are, in fact, just tall plants (such as bamboo). Tree anatomy and essential knowledge is discussed at length.

Another beautiful point is that the trees are different worldwide and this is not just a guide of Northern Hemisphere trees but of all of them: desert trees such as the baobab; ancient trees like the gingko; and South American staples such as the cocoa tree; and all the facts are up to date.

Also accompanying the book are interactive quizzes, detailed seek-and-find scenes, and hands-on activities, like how to grow a tree from a seed yourself.

Both authors are French and specialize in this sort of informative books: Nathalie Tordjman is a Paris-based journalist specializing in nature and the environment.

Julien Norwood is a French author and illustrator educated at the Museum of Natural History in Paris.

‘The Book of Amazing Trees’ is on sale since September 14, 2021.

Publisher: Princeton Architectural Press

Publish Date: September 14, 2021

Pages: 72

Type: Hardcover

EAN/UPC: 9781616899714

BISAC Categories: Science & Nature – Trees & Forests

