Review- ‘Hellboy and the B.P.R.D.: 1957’- Family Ties

‘Hellboy and the B.P.R.D.: 1957’

Writer: Mike Mignola, Chris Roberson Artist: Laurence Campbell

Letterer: Clem Robins Colorist: Dave Stewart Cover Artist: Laurence Campbell, Dave Stewart

When a demonology book goes back in print… demons inevitably follow.

The book in question is, in paperback form, doing the rounds in houses at a time and age where these things where not taken seriously. Even though Gustav Strobl’s Witchcraft and Demonology, as a very effective piece of incantation.

Hellboy and B.P.R.D. agent Susan Xiang are sidetracked whilst looking for this book by a housewife’s pleas for help. In a modern take of Stephen King’s tale “Gramma” (present in his 1985’s Skeleton Crew) a grandmother’s evil disposition has paired with a terrible unsolicited guest.

I have to say that I miss Mignola, I’m very glad that he will get out of semi-retirement for a new B.P.R.D series in December: Sir Edward Grey: Acheron), the one shot story is set following the events of B.P.R.D.: The Devil You Know), in which the Bureau for Paranormal Research and Defense managed to fight off the monsters on earth long enough for humanity to barely escape underground.

B.P.R.D, after the humongous volumes we covered a while ago, has been battling monsters I n behalf of us but humanity has been almost defeated, so I would love to see what is in store for the Bureau in the present day.

‘Hellboy and the B.P.R.D.: 1957’ is on sale since September 15, 2021

Publication Date: September 15, 2021

Format: FC, 32 pages; One-shot

Price: $3.99

UPC: 7 61568 00854 8 00111

Genre: Horror, Crime, Action/Adventure

Featured image by Laurence Campbell, all images belong to Dark Horse Comics

Liked it? Take a second to support GeekDad and GeekMom on Patreon!

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

WhatsApp

Pocket



Telegram

Skype



Email

Print



