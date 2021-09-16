Review- ′Usagi Yojimbo Issue # 22: Ransom Part I′

Stan Sakai (Author, Artist, Cover Artist)

Usagi Yojimbo # 22 Yukichi Yamamoto continues his journey with his uncle Usagi. This time they will encounter a couple of street performer/thieves: Kitsune and her little sister Kiyoko.

They had met before, Usagi and Gen had been after a stolen sword and where thwarted by this pair. Now Kitsune is on the run: she has stolen a ledger recording bribes by a gang leader to local politicians.

Kitsune is portrayed as a fox; in Japanese folklore, they are usually cunning and full of mischief, they do not partake of the Bushido code of living and have no sense of honor.

Usagi wants to turn the ledger over to the area magistrate, so the criminal gan can be punished. Kitsune, on the other hand, wants to to sell it back to the mob leader.

An avid listener has been pretending to sleep next to the table where the samurais and the thieves are having a meal. He will rapidly wake up and run towards the quarters of his boss Hasegawa and thus betray them.

When Kitsune gets to escape the thugs hired by Hasegawa decided to, in turn, kidnapp Kiyoko. Will Usagi go to her rescue?

′Usagi Yojimbo Issue # 22: Ransom Part I′ is on sale since September, 2021

AVAILABLE: September 2021

IMPRINT: IDW

PAGE COUNT: 32

COLOR: FC

DIAMOND CODE: FEB210432

Featured image by Stan Sakai, all images belong to IDW Comics

Liked it? Take a second to support GeekDad and GeekMom on Patreon!

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

WhatsApp

Pocket



Telegram

Skype



Email

Print



