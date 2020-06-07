DC This Week Roundup — ‘Far Sector,’ ‘Catwoman,’ ‘Hellblazer,’ and ‘House of Whispers’

Far Sector #6 – NK Jesimin, Writer; Jamal Campbell, Artist

Ray – 8.5/10

Ray: NK Jesimin returns from hiatus with a strong, dialogue-heavy issue as Jo Mullein and her occasional lover/enemy sort out their MANY issues. Despite brilliant-as-always art from Jamal Campbell, this issue mostly feels like a stage play, as the two characters discuss the nature of emotion and how the planet’s fail-safe against it has upended human interaction. It’s a fascinating concept for an alien world, and the new Switchoff drug has essentially created two people in one—one that Jo is increasingly attracted to, one that she’s repulsed by. The ongoing subplot about police brutality on the world has obviously taken on new relevance right now, but Jesimin wrote these scripts months ago. It’s a testament to how current and relevant her writing is. This issue doesn’t blow the doors off with mythology like the last few did, but it’s a strong set piece for the second half of this fascinating series.

Catwoman #22 – Paula Sevenbergen, Writer; Aneke, Artist; Laura Allred, Colorist

Ray – 7/10

Ray: This title is in flux until new writer Ram V jumps on board, so we’re going to get a couple of one-shots. First up is this one-off caper set in Villa Hermosa, as Selina goes up against a pair of thieves known as the Dust Bunnies—attractive women who use their wiles to get jobs as cleaners for rich men and proceed to sedate them and rob them blind. After they steal a valuable ring and Selina is recruited into the case by a cop friend, she finds that these low-level crooks are more clever than they let on. It’s a fun idea for a concept, but it’s let down by a few things. The book seems to linger a little too much on the looks of the two criminals and doesn’t give them much personality beyond that. It’s also a bit hard to believe that an expert vigilante like Selina wouldn’t handle them easily in half the issue.

John Constantine, Hellblazer #6 – Simon Spurrier, Writer; Aaron Campbell, Artist; Jordie Bellaire, Colorist

Ray – 8.5/10

Ray: Simon Spurrier does a creepy done-in-one story in between arcs, as the story shifts to the mute young man who Constantine befriended in the first arc. The young hero visits his comatose mother in the hospital every day, but people have begun mysteriously dying in their sleep at an irregular rate and he believes it has something to do with a very old woman with end-stage cancer who seems to never die. This leads into a creepy ghost story with some truly chilling visuals and a great look into the untold stories of some of the elderly people convalescing in the hospital. Like most of Spurrier’s stories in this book, it’s ultimately a story about the very real problems in British society, with a villain that’s all too relevant for the issues we’re currently dealing with.

House of Whispers #21 – Nalo Hopkinson, Dan Watters, Writers; Dominike “Domo” Stanton, Artist; Zac Atkinson, Colorist

Ray – 8/10

Ray: This title has gone digital-exclusive for its last two issues, but it has a lot of surprises left in its last act. As the entire cast descends into a unique version of the underworld in search of lost loved ones, the creative team delivers one shocking visual after another. From a character using their own head as a projectile to a pair of living ships communing, it’s a fascinating world of mythology. The biggest surprise, though, comes with an appearance by Constantine to meet with his old rival Papa Midnite. Or does he? Nothing is what it appears in this issue, and heroes and villains alike are put to the test. This issue takes place almost entirely in the spirit realm, which means only one issue left to resolve ongoing plotlines in the main world.

