GeekDad Review: Edifier Hecate G5000 Gaming Speakers

If you’ve ever looked into computer speakers or powered bookshelf speakers, you know the name Edifier. The brand offers a huge range of powered speakers and audio systems. Last year, I reviewed Edifier’s S2000 Pro powered bookshelf speakers, and they were serious performers that could become the heart of a home audio system. This time around, I’m looking at the Edifier Hecate G5000 gaming speakers. These ones pack an audio punch as well—including Hi-Res digital audio support—but they’re squarely aimed at a gaming crowd. Instead of natural wood accents, these are all sharp angles, with aluminum panels and 360-degree RGB lighting.

Designed for Gaming

Edifier released the G5000 speakers under its Hecate gaming brand, and it’s gamers the company has in its sights with these powered speakers.

The angular, wood (MDF) speaker cases are covered in high gloss black paint, with aluminum side panels. There are no speaker grills, leaving the 3/4-inch tweeter and 4-inch mid-bass driver fully exposed. It’s a modern and high-tech look. Fire up the 360-degree RGB lighting and they pack a visual punch. There are 11 lighting effects available, although these seem to be mostly single-color along with a rainbow effect.

Controls are all on-speaker: volume, input selection, sound mode, and light mode.

The drivers are angled upward by 10 degrees for better sound dispersion without the use of speaker stands. That’s useful in a desktop setting where space may be limited. Speaking of that, you should verify you have the space—or be prepared to make room for the G5000s. These are not compact speakers, measuring nearly 11-inches high, 7.4-inches wide, and with a depth of 8.7 inches. The good news is there’s no power brick to deal with, just a power cable, the cable that connects the speakers, and the wires for any physical connection to an audio source. Edifier includes 3.5mm, USB, and optical cables in the box.

With a digital connection, the G5000s DSP can process Hi-Res audio at a sample rate of 24bit/192Khz.

For gaming, this is a pretty nice setup. With a total of 88W on tap, the speakers have plenty of power and everyone loves a light show. However, their mid-bass driver bottoms out at 70Hz so explosions may not have the same impact they would with a high-end headset. Fortunately, if you’re looking for some serious low-end rumble, there is a subwoofer output.

Solid Music and Video Performance Too

While they’re designed for gamers, the Edifier Hecate G5000 speakers work well for playing music or watching videos as well. There are dedicated Movie and Music modes that adjust the audio, and there are inputs for most sources, along with Bluetooth streaming.

When playing music the G5000 speakers are energetic and crisp, with a nice mid-range punch. There’s decent bass (better than you’ll get with most portable Bluetooth speakers), but it’s not really thumping low-end. Volume is more than enough to fill a mid-sized room, and it’s stereo as well—so long as you place the two speakers apart. I liked having the RGB lighting on while blasting music, but you can turn it off if you want a more sedate look.

One thing to be aware of on the music front is the lack of bass and treble adjustments. Other than any EQ adjustments you might be able to make on your phone or music source, the Music mode sound profile is your only on-speaker option. There is also no remote control with these speakers, so you’ll need to use your device for volume adjustment if you’re sitting on the couch.

Edifier Hecate G5000 Speakers Key Specs

• 3/4-inch titanium dome tweeter, 4-inch mid-bass driver

• Frequency response 70Hz – 40kHz

• Amplifier 12W x 2 + 32W x 2 (88W total power)

• DSP features Hi-Res audio certification with 24bit/192Khz capability

• 3 sound modes (Music/Game/Movie)

• MDF speaker cases with aluminum panels

• 3.5mm AUX input, USB, Optical, Coax inputs

• Subwoofer output

• Bluetooth 5.0 with Qualcomm Aptx HD, Aptx, SBC

• 360-degree RGB light steps with 11 ambient lighting modes

• W7.4 x H10.7 x D8.7-inches, total weight 18.3 pounds

Recommendation

PC or console gaming and in need of a serious audio boost? The $399.99 Edifier Hecate G5000 gaming speakers are well worth considering. They deliver plenty of volume, true two-channel stereo, a high-tech design, and a colorful RGB light show. They can also be expanded with an optional powered subwoofer for those who want desk-shaking low end.

While they could also be used as a pair of powered bookshelf speakers for a home audio system, the lack of a remote control makes them more suited to desktop use where you can reach over to make adjustments. And those who are particular about their music may find the lack of bass and treble adjustment limiting. I’d suggest checking Edifier’s line-up of powered bookshelf speakers if playing music is your primary purpose.

Disclosure: Edifier provided speakers for evaluation but had no input into this review. As an Amazon Associate, I earn affiliate fees from qualifying purchases.

