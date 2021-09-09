GeekDad Daily Deal: Lifetime Subscription to Gecata Game Recorder

Record your gameplay, comment on walkthroughs, and livestream without lag using today’s Daily Deal, a Lifetime Subscription to Gecata Game Recorder. With Gecata Game Recorder you’ll have the ability to add an overlay of your webcam onto pre-recorded game footage or just stream live; it’s your choice. You’ll also be able to adjust your frame rate, screen size, and even the file size of the recording. But this game recorder only works with PCs, so you’ll want to check out more details and system requirements by clicking the link above.

