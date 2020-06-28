Geek Daily Deals June 28 2020: Work Sharp Powered Knife & Tool Sharpener for $54

A well-sharpened kitchen knife can make all the difference, so up your blade-maintenance game with this powered sharpener for $54 today!
Work Sharp Knife & Tool Sharpener :
- Sharpen every knife you own like a pro quickly, easily and with repeatable, consistent results. Creates the sharpest blades you’ve ever had!
- Easily Replaceable Abrasive Grit Belts. Comes with premium abrasive belts to meet all your sharpening needs: Coarse (P80), Medium (P220) and Fine (6000). Abrasive belts won’t burn or damage blade steel during sharpening.
- Precision sharpening guides provide fast, easy, repeatable and consistent results. Kitchen Knife guide sharpens blades to a 40° angle – Outdoor Knife Guide sharpens to a 50° angle.
- Can also be used to sharpen a wide range of bladed shop tools and lawn and garden tools such as Lawn Mower Blades, Garden Pruners, Shears, Shovels, Scrapers and more. Also makes the ideal hand held detail grinder
- 1-year warranty – warranty only valid for North American 110v power source applications. Use of power converters for 220V not recommended. Can be run with 12V power inverter (min. 150 watt) from car, truck, RV, boat, etc.
