GeekDad Daily Deal: 3-Year Membership to School of Game Design

Darren Blankenship

It’s time to start making those video games you’ve been thinking about with today’s Daily Deal, a 3-Year Membership to the School of Game Design. With three years of access to courses, you’ll have plenty of time to learn the ins and outs of designing your own video games using Unity3D. And even if you know nothing about game development, the courses in this deal will take you through, step-by-step, with training videos and support from instructors and professionals with industry experience. So, get out there and make something great for the rest of us to play! Check out more details by clicking the link above.

