GeekDad Daily Deal: The Official Unity Game Development Bundle

Discover what it takes to bring your gaming ideas to life with today’s Daily Deal, the Official Unity Game Development Bundle. With this bundle, you’ll build a solid base in Unity and C#, and with hundreds of lectures and almost two days of content you’ll develop into, well, a developer. Maybe yours will be the next big thing; we’re looking forward to what you come up with. Check out more details by clicking the link above.

Be sure to check GeekDad’s section called GeekDad Deals. Throughout the week we will offer new deals on cool stuff. These deals have limited lifespans, so keep checking back. Also, create an account and sign up for our newsletter at https://deals.geekdad.com/sign_up or follow our Store RSS Feed at https://deals.geekdad.com/feed.

Liked it? Take a second to support the GeekFamily Network on Patreon!

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

WhatsApp

Pocket



Telegram

Skype



Email

Print





Get the Official GeekDad Books! If you enjoy this content, please support the GeekFamily Network on Patreon!