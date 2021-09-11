Adventures in 3D Printing Kickstarter Alert: The ELEGOO Jupiter 12.8″ 6K 3D Printer

Over the last couple of years, I’ve reviewed a few different 3D printers from ELEGOO. In addition to the Neptune 2 FDM printer, I’ve taken a look at several of their MSLA printers including the Mars Pro, the Saturn, and most recently, the Mars 3. All of those machines have been direct to market, but now ELEGOO has gone the Kickstarter route with their latest (and biggest) machine: The Jupiter.

The Jupiter is available to back now on Kickstarter. While the printer will retail for $1300, if you back the Kickstarter campaign, you can get one for as low as $740. There’s also a $600 early bird pledge, but you have to be one of the first 500 backers to receive it at that price. There are other, higher pledge levels that include accessories such as additional resin tanks, FEP film, and air purifiers.

What Is the ELEGOO Jupiter?

The ELEGOO Jupiter is an MSLA 3D printer with a 6K mono resolution and a 12.8″ build plate. Here are some of the features:

277.484 X 156.06 X 300mm build size. That’s 3x the size of prints you can make with the Saturn.

All-metal structure.

5″ capacitive touch screen.

High-quality ball screw for reliable operation and high-positioning accuracy.

Automatic resin feeding system for interruption-free printing.

High-density integrated COB source for high-resolution prints.

Upgraded FEP 2.0 film for better release.

Easy to assemble/disassemble.

Built-in mini air purifier.

Built-in LED lights to check printing status.

Built-in handles for carrying.

Why You Should Back the ELEGOO Jupiter

First, let me be upfront and say that I have not gotten my hands on the ELEGOO Jupiter to review. To my knowledge, the printer is still in development, hence the Kickstarter campaign. But, based on my experience with their printers so far, I have every confidence that ELEGOO will deliver a great product.

If you are in the market for a large-scale MSLA printer, one of the best reasons to back the campaign is the price. Even if you miss the early bird, you can still get a discount of 43% off the MSRP.

ELEGOO has been making iterative improvements in each of the 3D printers that they release. There are many fantastic features in the Jupiter, starting, of course, with the build size and print resolution. To save you the effort of metric conversion, the build size for the Jupiter is approximately 11 inches by 6 inches by 12 inches. You can make some very impressively large resin prints with that. And a 6K mono screen provides a very high resolution, which should allow for excellent detail in the models you print.

Some of the other features that caught my eye are the resin feeder system and the mini air purifier. Having a way to keep a flow of resin into the tank helps to ensure that you won’t run out of resin in the middle of a large print. And if you’ve worked with resin before, you know that you need a well-ventilated space. A built-in air purifier should help deal with the resin fumes.

If you’re interested in backing the ELEGOO Jupiter, head over to their Kickstarter campaign page for more information or to make a pledge.

