Review – Wonder Woman #777: A Funhouse Mirror

Wonder Woman #777 – Becky Cloonan/Michael W. Conrad, Jordie Bellaire, Writers; Emanuela Lupacchino/Wade Von Grawbadger, Paulina Ganucheau, Artists; Jordie Bellaire, Kendall Goode, Colorists

Ray – 8/10

Ray: Diana’s journey through the dimensions has led her back to what looks like home, complete with a Hall of Justice—but a look at the statues indicates that she’s not home quite yet. This is actually Earth-11, complete with all the gender-flipped heroes. As Diana settles into the new female-dominated Justice League, they face a double-threat from both the villain Janus and the ruthless Dane of Elysium—Diana’s counterpart from this world, where he’s the representative of an all-male society battling against matriarchy. This is an odd choice, because he’s essentially just a senseless brute and doesn’t seem to reflect Diana in any real way. The battle is exciting and Siegfried and Ratatosk acquit themselves well in the eyes of the new team, but it’s not long before a new threat emerges and the chase through the multiverse begins again. We’ve seen this world used better in other stories featuring their Teen Titans.

The backup, by Jordie Bellaire and Paulina Ganucheau, is this issue’s highlight. Last issue we saw Diana discover that her mother was the one who redacted Themyscira’s history, which leads to an angry confrontation. The reveal that this was all to cover up the story of Antiope, Hippolyta’s close friend (and maybe more), is an intriguing twist and leads to a whole new chapter of the island’s history. We knew about the battle that lead to them gaining immortality and their island, but we didn’t know all the details about their first encounter with man’s world, the deal that was broken—and the way it tragically fell apart. Stories that expose the dark truth of beloved icons are always dicey—no one wants to learn that Jonathan Kent or Uncle Ben was a jerk—but this one has some intriguing things to say about who determines what makes it into the history books and why.

