GeekDad Daily Deal: Ninja Dragon Alpha Z PRO 4K Wide Angle Dual Camera Drone

I spy with my little High-Definition eye… a Ninja Dragon Alpha Z PRO 4K Wide Angle Dual Camera Drone. Today’s Daily Deal takes great 4K aerial video with its main camera as well as downward 720P shots from its second camera on the bottom. Stay in the air for 7-9 minutes and fly as far as 300 ft (91m). The Ninja Dragon also has a 6-axis gyroscope for smooth flight, an altitude hold mode, and a one-key automatic return, too. There’s more about this quadcopter, but you’ll just have to click the link above for more details.

And be sure to visit GeekDad’s section called GeekDad Deals. Throughout the week we will offer new deals on cool stuff. These deals have limited lifespans, so keep checking back. Also, create an account and sign up for our newsletter at https://deals.geekdad.com/sign_up or follow our Store RSS Feed at https://deals.geekdad.com/feed.

GeekDad always tries to bring you interesting products focused on our readers’ interests, but as these deals are delivered from a third-party service, we cannot vouch for the quality of each product. Please do your own research before making any purchases.

Liked it? Take a second to support GeekDad and GeekMom on Patreon!

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

WhatsApp

Pocket



Telegram

Skype



Email

Print



