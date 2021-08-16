GeekDad Daily Deal: Charwego Universal Power Adapter

Keep your gadgets charged while around the world with today’s Daily Deal, the Charwego Universal Power Adapter. This cleaver adapter works with outlets in more than two hundred countries around the world and protects your electronics against over-voltage, over-current, and short circuits. It supports fast-charging and can handle up to six devices at once with its four USB A ports, one USB C port, and one universal AC outlet. And it only weighs 2.8 ounces (79 grams). Choose from black or blue and check out more details by clicking the link above.

And be sure to visit GeekDad’s section called GeekDad Deals. Throughout the week we will offer new deals on cool stuff. These deals have limited lifespans, so keep checking back. Also, create an account and sign up for our newsletter at https://deals.geekdad.com/sign_up or follow our Store RSS Feed at https://deals.geekdad.com/feed.

GeekDad always tries to bring you interesting products focused on our readers’ interests, but as these deals are delivered from a third-party service, we cannot vouch for the quality of each product. Please do your own research before making any purchases.

Liked it? Take a second to support GeekDad and GeekMom on Patreon!

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

WhatsApp

Pocket



Telegram

Skype



Email

Print



