Convention Connection for Friday, August 20, 2021

This weekend looks like the busiest weekend of the pandemic era for conventions and events. With everything going on, it was hard to select a single convention to headline this week’s Convention Connection. Our choice this week is Awesome Con 2021 in Washington, D.C. The event takes place from Friday, August 20th through Sunday, August 22nd. Awesome Con boasts more than 60 celebrity, creator, and cosplay guests from across entertainment and pop culture. Programming at Awesome Con goes beyond the Q&As, panels, workshops, and cosplay exhibitions found at most conventions. Awesome Con includes a Back to the Future reunion, “second breakfast” with Billy Boyd, Awesome Con Short Film Fest, the Awesome Con Science Fair, Awesome Con Book Fair, Pride Alley, Awesome Con Jr., and more.

Masks are required for all attendees over the age of 2. Read the full COVID update HERE.

Purchase your tickets to Awesome Con 2021 HERE.

Other conventions taking place this weekend include:

AnchorCon 2021: Clayton, NY. Friday, August 20th through Sunday, August 22nd.

COVID guidelines are not detailed on the AnchorCon website.

Purchase tickets to AnchorCon 2021 HERE.

Astronomicon 2021: Ann Arbor, MI. Friday, August 20th through Sunday, August 22nd.

COVID guidelines are not detailed on the Astronomicon website.

Purchase tickets to Astronomicon 2021 HERE.

Fanboy Expo Orlando Convention 2021: Orlando, FL. Friday, August 20th through Sunday, August 22nd.

COVID guidelines are not detailed on the Fanboy Expo Orlando website.

Purchase tickets to Fanboy Expo Orlando Convention 2021 HERE.

Planet Comicon 2021: Kansas City, MO. Friday, August 20th through Sunday, August 22nd.

Masks are required indoors at Planet Comicon. Read the full COVID response HERE.

Purchase tickets to Planet Comicon HERE.

Shameless plug: join me and the Pop Goes the Culture podcast crew all weekend long at Planet Comicon, including at the GeekDad: Raising Generation 2.0 panel Saturday afternoon at 2:30 pm. Come say “hi” and tell us you read about the panel in GeekDad’s Convention Connection.

Old School Comic Show 2021: Concord, NH. Saturday, August 21st.

COVID guidelines are not detailed on the Old School Comic Show website.

Admission to Old School Comic Show 2021 is $15 at the door.

Dallas Comic Show Fantasy Festival 2021: Lewisville, TX. Saturday, August 21st and Sunday, August 22nd.

COVID guidelines are not detailed on the Dallas Comic Show Fantasy Festival website.

Purchase tickets to Dallas Comic Show Fantasy Festival 2021 HERE.

Geekcraft Expo Madison 2021: Madison, WI. Saturday, August 21st and Sunday, August 22nd.

COVID protocols vary by city where Geekcraft hosts events. Read the full COVID statement HERE.

Purchase tickets to Geekcraft Expo Madison 2021 HERE.

Raptor Con 2021: Evansville, IN. Saturday, August 21st and Sunday, August 22nd.

COVID guidelines are not detailed on the Raptor Con website.

Purchase tickets to Raptor Con 2021 HERE.

UniCon 2021: Riga, Latvia. Saturday, August 21st and Sunday, August 22nd.

COVID guidelines are not detailed on the UniCon website.

Purchase tickets to UniCon 2021 HERE.

London Comic Mart 2021: London, UK. Sunday, August 22nd.

COVID guidelines are not detailed on the London Comic Mart website.

Queen City Anime Convention 2021: Charlotte, NC. Friday, August 20th through Sunday, August 22nd.

Attendees are required to provide either proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test. Read the full COVID policy HERE.

Register for Queen City Anime Convention HERE.

Kentokyocon 2021: Lexington, KY. Friday, August 20th through Sunday, August 22nd.

COVID guidelines are not detailed on the Kentokyocon website.

Register to attend Kentokyocon 2021 HERE.

Otakuthon 2021: Virtual Convention. Friday, August 20th through Sunday, August 22nd.

Register for Otakuthon 2021 online HERE.

Norwich Anime & Gaming Con 2021: Norwich, UK. Saturday, August 21st and Sunday, August 22nd.

Masks are recommended but not required at Norwich Anime & Gaming Con. Read the full COVID policy HERE.

Register for Norwich Anime & Gaming Con 2021 HERE.

WasabiCon PDX 2021: Portland, OR. Saturday, August 21st and Sunday, August 22nd.

Masks are required at WasabiCon PDX. Read the full COVID policy HERE.

Purchase tickets to WasabiCon PDX 2021 HERE.

Board Game Bash 2021: Austin, TX. Friday, August 20th through Sunday, August 22nd.

COVID guidelines are not detailed on the Board Game Bash website.

Purchase tickets to Board Game Bash 2021 HERE.

Southern-Fried Gaming Expo 2021: Atlanta, GA. Friday, August 20th through Sunday, August 22nd.

Masks are required at Southern-Fried Gaming Expo. Read the full COVID health and safety guidelines HERE.

Register for Southern-Fried Gaming Expo 2021 HERE.

Station Unity 2021: National Harbor, MD. Friday, August 20th through Sunday, August 22nd.

Masks are required at Station Unity. Read the COVID policies HERE.

Register for Station Unity 2021 HERE.

Bubonicon 2021: Virtual Convention. Friday, August 20th and Saturday, August 21st.

Register for Bubonicon 2021 HERE.

Hershey Action Figure & Toy Show 2021: Hershey, PA. Saturday, August 21st.

COVID guidelines are not detailed on the Hershey Action Figure & Toy Show website.

Admission is $5 at the door.

Texas Toy Show 2021: Dallas, TX. Saturday, August 21st.

COVID guidelines are not detailed on the Texas Toy Show website.

Admission is $10 at the door.

Woodbridge Toy Show 2021: Woodbridge Township, NJ. Sunday, August 22nd.

COVID guidelines are not detailed on the Woodbridge Toy Show website.

Admission is $3 at the door.

CreepyCon Knoxville 2021: Knoxville, TN. Friday, August 20th through Sunday, August 22nd.

Masks are required at CreepyCon Knoxville. Read the full COVID policy HERE.

Purchase tickets to CreepyCon Knoxville 2021 HERE.

Mid-Atlantic Nostalgia Convention 2021: Hunt Valley, MD. Thursday, August 19th through Sunday, August 22nd.

Attendees are required to either provide proof of vaccination or wear a mask at Mid-Atlantic Nostalgia Convention.

Admission is $20 at the door.

Mid-Atlantic Nostalgia Convention specializes in nostalgic television and movies.

PulpFest 2021: Mars, PA. Thursday, August 19th through Sunday, August 22nd.

Masks are recommended but not required at PulpFest. Read the full COVID statement HERE.

Purchase tickets to PulpFest 2021 HERE.

PulpFest is a literary convention specializing in pulp fiction.

Labyrinth Masquerade 2021: Los Angeles, CA. Friday, August 20th and Saturday, August 21st.

Attendees are required to be vaccinated. Read the full COVID policy HERE.

Purchase tickets to Labyrinth Masquerade 2021 HERE.

Labyrinth Masquerade is an event for fans of the film Labyrinth.

RidgeCon Lite 2021: Ridgefield, CT. Saturday, August 21st.

COVID guidelines are not detailed on the RidgeCon website.

RidgeCon Lite is a library convention.

STEAM Fest 2021: Bethlehem, PA. Saturday, August 21st and Sunday, August 22nd.

COVID guidelines are not detailed on the STEAM Fest website.

Purchase tickets to STEAM Fest 2021 HERE.

STEAM Fest celebrates Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, and Maker culture.

Flame Con 2021: Virtual Convention. Saturday, August 21st and Sunday, August 22nd.

Purchase Flame Con 2021 virtual convention tickets HERE.

Flame Con is a comic convention celebrating LGBTQ creators and fans.

If you are a convention organizer who would like to have your event featured in an upcoming Convention Connection—including but not limited to interviews, ticket giveaways, and more—email joey@geekdad.com.

