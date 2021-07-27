Try to Not Get Lost In ‘Star Wars Mazes’

I recently had the opportunity to visit Black Spire Outpost at Disneyland. Some people call this Star Wars Land. As I entered this area, I felt like I was lost in a maze. In order to get where I needed to go, I had to use the app on my phone with a map of this scene from the planet Batuu. Now with the release of Star Wars Mazes, readers can have a similar experience as they must navigate through mazes set in locations from the Star Wars universe.

What Is Star Wars Mazes?

Star Wars Mazes is a book containing 29 different mazes to solve. It was created and illustrated by expert maze maker and lifelong Star Wars fan Sean C. Jackson. The book is published by Chronicle Books. It is available in a paperback edition, which can be purchased at your local bookstore as well as several online sellers including Amazon. com. The suggested retail price is $14.95.

The mazes in this book are inspired by various locations taken from eleven different movies: the three Star Wars trilogies as well as the two Star Wars stories. You start out in the Jawa Canyon on Tatooine where you must help some Jawas get a salvaged astromech droid through the canyon to their sandcrawler. Other mazes from the original Star Wars movie, A New Hope, include Princess Leia’s Tantive IV blockade runner, Mos Eisley, and the Death Star. Visit Hoth, Dagobah, Cloud City on Bespin, and the moon of Endor to round out the original trilogy. The mazes from the prequel trilogy take you to six locations including Naboo, Geonosis, Mustafar, and even Coruscant. Next, the locations from the sequel trilogy include Jakku, Star Killer Base, Canto Bight, Exegol, and more. Plus visit Scariff, Corellia, Kessel, and other locations from the Rogue One and Han Solo movies.

Why Should You Get Star Wars Mazes?

Star Wars Mazes is really a-maze-ing. In addition to mazes, the book also has a seek-and-find aspect as each maze has certain objects or characters to locate, similar to a Where’s Waldo? book. Most mazes even have paths that cross over other paths thanks to bridges and tunnels along the way. In addition to the 29 mazes from the movie, the front and back inside cover of the book contain two more mazes based on Black Spire Outpost on Batuu. I am very impressed with Star Wars Mazes. The art exhibits a fun style. My family loves looking at all the details on each page as well as trying to find my way from the start to the finish. The creator suggests using a finger or stylus to trace a route though the maze so you can come back and try it again later. If you are a fan of Star Wars and also like mazes, then be sure to pick up a copy of Star Wars Mazes. You won’t be disappointed.

Disclosure: GeekDad received a copy of this book for review purposes.

