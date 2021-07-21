Spiel des Jahres Announces Winners

Earlier this week, the winners of the Spiel des Jahres and Kennerspiel des Jahres were announced. Considered two of the most prestigious awards in the board game industry, the Spiel des Jahres is for family games, while the Kennerspiel is for “hobbyist” games.

The Spiel des Jahres winner this year is MicroMacro: Crime City, a puzzle game where players cooperate to track down and bring wrongdoers to justice. The game was previously reviewed here by Jonathan Liu.

The Kennerspiel award went to Paleo, is another cooperative game where players help their tribes survive and advance civilization. The game was reviewed by Paul Benson and given the GeekDad Approved label, so later this year it will be in consideration for our own Game of the Year award.

The third Spiel award, the Kinderspiel des Jahres, goes to the best children’s game. That winner, Dragomino, was announced a little over a month ago.

