Review – Wonder Woman #775: Riddles of the Dead

Wonder Woman #775 – Becky Cloonan/Michael W. Conrad, Jordie Bellaire, Writers; Andy MacDonald, Paulina Ganucheau, Artists; Nick Filardi, Kendall Goode, Colorists

Ray – 8.5/10

Ray: Diana’s surreal adventure took her to Mount Olympus last issue, and now it takes her to an even darker location—the graveyard of the Gods. As Diana seeks to rescue the spirits of the murdered Gods of Olympus and find Janus’ murderous other half, she finds herself in a dilemma—as a recently deceased demigoddess herself, the masters of this place may not want her to leave either. Accompanied only by Deadman and Ratatosk, she winds up in a fascinating battle of riddles against a twisted guardian in a Plague mask—who might not play fair when the game is over. The art by Andy MacDonald gives this story a very surreal and disturbing vibe, with more in common with the world of the Dreaming than a traditional WW comic.

This is the highlight of the issue, and I actually found it pretty fun to try to play along with the riddles. They’re not easy, though. Once Diana’s made her escape and gotten back to Olympus, the story isn’t quite as compelling, but it doesn’t drag either. Diana has found her way back to an Afterlife where she’s meant to be—but she’s not ready to ascend yet either. And so begins yet another journey, accompanied by some odd allies, into the unknown. Usually when a character gets killed off, it’s because the powers that be decided they need a break to let someone else shine. This is a unique case, as Diana’s absence is being felt by the characters while she goes on a unique and original adventure of her one.

The young Diana backup is reaching its close soon, and the creative team has done a strong job of exploring some unexpected corners of Themyscira’s history. Clio, one of the more mysterious figures of the island, has found herself possessed and this issue provides some of the biggest-scale action of this arc so far. But it feels like Diana’s just scratching the surface of the mysteries waiting for her.

