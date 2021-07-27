Review: ′It’s Not What You Thought It Would Be′

Lizzy Stewart (Author, Artist, Cover Artist)

It’s Not What You Thought It Would Be

Just as you may have done, this girl has spent her young years dreaming of a better future.

Maybe a glamorous one, where you will be known and popular, and where we may get a hazy glimpse of people actually seeing you and being glad that you′re there, just existing.

It won′t take a genius, judging by the title of this graphic novel, to know that it would definitely not be so.

Coming from the British suburb, what we get here is a set of faded photographs of the past. Carefully drawn glimpses of emotions, of powerful memories, of conversations. We will know that things will inevitably change, friendships will drift apart, and that the big city might swallow them forever; but these images will remain with us.

Drawn in different styles, I would think of this story as YA fiction, contemplative and circuitous, as many youth memories of ourselves are.

Maybe growing up is not what you imagined, but here are slices of one particular person doing the growing, portrayed in watercolor, or charcoal, or colored pencil, pen & ink, the style of this book echoes the evolution of the characters within.

It’s Not What You Thought It Would Be is on sale since July 27, 2021.

Price: $24.99

Publisher: Fantagraphics Books

Publish Date: July 27, 2021

Pages: 168

Type: Hardcover

EAN/UPC: 9781683964353

BISAC Categories: Literary. Contemporary Women

Featured image by Lizzy Stewart, all images belong to Fantagraphics Books

Liked it? Take a second to support GeekDad and GeekMom on Patreon!

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

WhatsApp

Pocket



Telegram

Skype



Email

Print



