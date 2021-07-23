Re-Roll: This Week’s Tabletop Game News for the Week Ending July 23, 2021

Here is the board game (and board game-related!) news that caught our attention for the week ending July 23, 2021.
Gaming News
- The winners of the Spiel des Jahres and Kennerspiel des Jahres awards were announced this week. 1983 Spiel des Jahres winner Scotland Yard is this week’s featured image.
- Last week, I mentioned Ghosted from Big G games. An update: the game is now available, exclusively at Target.
- We’re getting a Sopranos movie this year, and so too will we see a lot of tie-in merchandise. The first such piece related to our industry: Monopoly: The Sopranos from The Op. The game is available now, but there’s no word on whether or not at the end, instead of winning, you just suddenly and inexplicably cut to black.
- Usually, the news in this space is devoted to hot new stuff, but sometimes there’s news about older games as well, and this week, we can tell you that 2016’s award-winning stacking game Dimension, which our own Dave Banks reviewed when the game came out, is now available at Barnes & Noble.
- WizKids will be bringing Bequest to your table soon. The game pits the underlings of a recently deceased supervillain against each other, each hoping to inherit the best doomsday weapon. The game mixes drafting, set-collection, and “I cut, you choose” mechanics. No release date has been announced.
- Games Workshop has long offered exclusive miniatures to those attending in-person events. But with most of those events still on hold, the company is now offering some of those exclusives for a limited time on their website.
- OverDrive, a new fantasy sports that came from Mantic that has players take on the role of a coach of a team of super players, is now available for pre-order.
- Japanime has released Tokyo Ghoul: Bloody Masquerade. The game pits players against each other as they assume the role of one of 15 characters from the anime of the same name.
- Arcade classic Space Invaders is making the jump from arcade to tabletop, thanks to an upcoming game from Kane Klenko. Set to be published by Buffalo Games, the dexterity game has players work together to defeat the alien attackers. The game is set to be released next week at Target, with a wider release in early August.
- Publisher Exploding Kittens has announced two new games. First up is a sequel to the food-fight party game Throw Throw Burrito entitled Throw Throw Avocado. Similar to the original, the sequel has players throwing the titular fruit at each other. The second new release is Recipes for Disaster, which collects over 100 of the best cards from the Exploding Kittens expansions, as well as adding new play modes.
- Cubicle 7 has announced a new card game based on their Warhammer Fantasy Role-Play series. Elector Counts is for 2-4 players and is available now for preorder.
- Last Message, a new game from Iello, is coming this October. It’s a game in which players try to solve a crime based on the victim’s final text message.
What We’re Playing
Finally, here’s what the GeekDads played this week:
- Jonathan Liu played Verdant, The 7th Continent, Maglev Metro, Moonrakers, Fort: Cats & Dogs Expansion, Sabotage, The Specialists, Summer Camp, TEN, and Wok and Roll.
- Michael Pistiolas played Marvel Champions Pandemic Legacy: Season 0, Cribbage, and Trails.
- Z. played Dungeons & Dragons: Curse of Strahd.