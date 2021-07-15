GeekDad Daily Deal: AIR PIX – Pocket-Sized Flying Camera

Daily Deal
Darren Blankenship

Get nice, clear aerial shots and video with today’s Daily Deal, the AIR PIX – Pocket-Sized Flying Camera. At 3.4 oz (69 g) this palm-sized, go anywhere drone takes either 12 MP photos with a 70° field of view or 1920x1080P video at 30 frames per second. The AIR PIX has a flight time of six minutes for a range up to 60 ft (18.2 m) and is recharged using a standard USBC connection. It also features flight stabilization and safe auto landing. Check out more details by clicking the link above.

And be sure to visit GeekDad’s section called GeekDad Deals. Throughout the week we will offer new deals on cool stuff. These deals have limited lifespans, so keep checking back. Also, create an account and sign up for our newsletter at https://deals.geekdad.com/sign_up or follow our Store RSS Feed at https://deals.geekdad.com/feed.

GeekDad always tries to bring you interesting products focused on our readers’ interests, but as these deals are delivered from a third-party service, we cannot vouch for the quality of each product. Please do your own research before making any purchases.

Liked it? Take a second to support GeekDad and GeekMom on Patreon!

Related Posts

kindle, kindle sale

GeekMom Deal of the Day: Kindle Under Fifty

Corrina Lawson
Geek Daily Deals 120818 polaroid instant camera

Geek Daily Deals Dec. 8, 2018: Polaroid Instant Printing Digital Cameras From $150 – Updated: DEAL GONE.

Ken Denmead
Geek Daily Deals 012518 TMNT D&D game bundles

Geek Daily Deals Jan. 25, 2018: Save on ‘Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles’ and ‘Dungeons & Dragons’ Game Bundles

Ken Denmead