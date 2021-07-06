DC This Week Roundup – Welcome to Earth 3

Suicide Squad #5 – Robbie Thompson, Writer; Dexter Soy, Eduardo Pansica, Julio Ferreira, Joe Prado, Artists; Alex Sinclair, Colorist

Ray – 7.5/10

Ray: This run of Suicide Squad has been surprisingly ambitious for an action-focused book, sending its squad back and forth between this Earth and Earth-3. Actually, its core team has been the least interesting thing about it, which is why it’s interesting that this issue almost entirely shoves them to the side. It focuses on Bloodsport, one of the Squad’s more morally ambiguous characters, as he heads to Earth-3 to pick up their latest recruit–Black Siren, the evil counterpart of Black Canary. While his eventual confrontation with the Crime Syndicate is fairly generic, Bloodsport is a pretty compelling lead with ties to the Vietnam War and a family tragedy. The story keeps pulling us back to the main world as Waller feuds with Peacemaker and gets tabs on the new Swamp Thing, but as it wraps up with a tense cliffhanger, there’s some decent material here.

Crime Syndicate #5 – Andy Schmidt, Writer; Kieran McKeown/Dexter Vines, Bryan Hitch, Artists; Steve Oliff, Alex Sinclair, Colorists

Ray – 6/10

Ray: This series has a lot of interesting ideas, but it rarely manages to put them together into a compelling narrative. Last issue introduced a host of new heroes–who we know better as villains. Characters like Poison Ivy, Giganta, and Cheetah have heroic counterparts in this world–and they’re joined by Harley Quinn as Red Hood, an interesting twist. When they attempt to apprehend Johnny Quick and Atomica, it results in casualties on both sides and an eventual bloody battle on Luthor’s satellite. There’s a bit too much senseless action here, but the last act does have an unexpected twist I’m excited to see play out. The short Johnny Quick backup doesn’t add all that much to the character, revealing him as a decent kid–before he became a deranged serial killer. The two versions don’t really mesh.

To find reviews of all the DC issues, visit DC This Week.

GeekDad received this comic for review purposes.

Liked it? Take a second to support GeekDad and GeekMom on Patreon!

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

WhatsApp

Pocket



Telegram

Skype



Email

Print



