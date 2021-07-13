DC This Week Roundup – Strange Worlds

Future State: Gotham #3 – Joshua Williamson, Dennis Culver, Writers; Giannis Milonogiannis, Artist

Ray – 7.5/10

Ray: The gritty world of Gotham’s future takes another unexpected turn this issue, with Jason forced into a team-up with the mysterious new Batman. With Blackgate under assault and just about every villain in Gotham coming after them, the two are able to work together long enough to survive—that is, until they meet the actual mastermind behind the breakout. The barbarian-like Warmonger is an amusing idea for a villain in a city ruled by peacekeepers, but he’s really more of a generic warlord than a villain with interesting motivations so far. The addition of Punchline to this story is an interesting wrinkle, and it sets up the arc following this one where Culver will take the writing reins—complete with Harley Quinn in the lead role. The art continues to be a highlight, but this grim-and-gritty Gotham doesn’t have too many surprises. The inclusion of a classic Batman: Black and White story by Doug Alexander and Rob Haynes is a highlight too, pitting Batman against Harley in a chaotic silent story.

The Batman and Scooby Doo Mysteries #4 – Sholly Fisch, Writer; Dario Brizuela, Artist; Franco Riesco, Colorist

Ray – 8.5/10

Ray: Sholly Fisch’s fifty-issue run on Scooby Doo Team-Up was known for its deep cuts in continuity, and that continues with this issue. When a small neighborhood in Gotham comes under attack by masked goons trying to shake people down for “monster insurance,” it doesn’t take long for Batgirl and Nightwing to point the finger at Black Mask. They team up with the Mystery Machine gang to stop an attack when a parade in the city is interrupted by an attack of mythical beasts. This story is a lot more colorful and funny than even the previous ones in this series, with Batman MIA for an undercover mission and much of the dialogue poking fun at Batgirl and Nightwing’s romantic dynamic. The ending introduces some unexpected obscure Bat-rogues, and there’s a very clever twist in the last few pages as a mask comes off. This is a great series that works for fans of both properties.

