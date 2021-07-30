Convention Connection for Friday, July 30th 2021

This week’s featured convention is GalaxyCon Raleigh 2021. The event takes place Thursday, July 29th through Sunday, August 1st in Raleigh, North Carolina. This year’s event includes more than 75 celebrity, creator, and cosplay guests from across entertainment and pop culture. Programming includes panels, workshops, autographs, photo ops, autograph authentication, comics grading, comedy showcases, cosplay and costume contests, afterparties, and more.

COVID protocols are not detailed on the GalaxyCon website.

Purchase tickets to GalaxyCon Raleigh 2021 HERE.

Other conventions taking place this weekend include:

Tampa Bay Comic Convention 2021: Tampa, FL. Friday, July 30th through Sunday, August 1st.

Masks are recommended but not required at Tampa Bay Comic Convention. Read the full COVID notice HERE.

Purchase tickets to Tampa Bay Comic Convention 2021 HERE.

TerrifiCon 2021: Uncasville, CT. Friday, July 30th through Sunday, August 1st.

COVID protocols are not detailed on the TerrifiCon website.

Purchase tickets to TerrifiCon 2021 HERE.

Celebrity Fan Fest 2021: San Antonio, TX. Friday, July 30th through Sunday, August 8th.

COVID protocols are not detailed on the Celebrity Fan Fest website.

Purchase tickets to Celebrity Fan Fest 2021 HERE.

Ama-Con 2021: Amarillo, TX. Saturday, July 31st and Sunday, August 1st.

COVID protocols are not detailed on the Ama-Con website.

Tickets are available at the door for $5.

QuadCon Davenport 2021: Davenport, IA. Saturday, July 31st and Sunday, August 1st.

COVID protocols are not detailed on the QuadCon website.

Tickets are available at the door. Ticket cost varies.

NEO Comic Con 2021: North Olmstead, OH. Sunday, August 1st.

COVID protocols are not detailed on the NEO Comic Con website.

Purchase tickets to NEO Comic Con 2021 HERE.

Tokonatsu 2021: Henlow, Bedfordshire, UK. Thursday, July 29th through Sunday, August 1st.

Tokonatsu attendees will be tested for COVID on the day of the event. Read the full COVID protocols HERE.

Purchase tickets to Tokonatsu 2021 HERE.

Animanga: Ontario 2021: Ontario, CA. Friday, July 30th through Sunday, August 1st.

Masks are required at Animanga. Read the full COVID protocols HERE.

Purchase tickets to Animanga: Ontario 2021 HERE.

Animatic Con 2021: Cincinnati, OH. Friday, July 30th through Sunday, August 1st.

COVID protocols are not detailed on the Animatic Con website.

Tickets are available at the door.

Anime-zing! 2021: Davenport, IA. Friday, July 30th through Sunday, August 1st.

Masks are encouraged but not required at Anime-zing! Read the full COVID statement HERE.

Register for Anime-zing! 2021 HERE.

AnimeIowa 2021: Coralville, IA. Friday, July 30th through Sunday, August 1st.

Attendance at AnimeIowa is capped each day. View the full health initiative HERE.

Tickets are available at the door until the daily maximum is reached.

Dokidokon 2021: Kalamazoo, MI. Friday, July 30th through Sunday, August 1st.

Masks are encouraged but not required at Dokidokon. Read the FAQ HERE.

Purchase tickets to Dokidokon 2021 HERE.

Midessanime 2021: Odessa, TX. Friday, July 30th through Sunday, August 1st.

COVID protocols are not detailed on the Midessanime website.

Purchase your Midessanime 2021 membership HERE.

London Anime & Gaming Con 2021: London, UK. Saturday, July 31st and Sunday, August 1st.

Attendees can expect temperature checks at the door. Read the full COVID protocol HERE.

Register for London Anime & Gaming Con 2021 HERE.

Anime Fest 2021: Virtual Convention. Saturday, July 31st.

Register for Anime Fest 2021 HERE.

SaltCON End of Summer 2021: Layton, UT. Friday, July 30th through Sunday, August 1st.

COVID protocols are not detailed on the SaltCON website.

Purchase SaltCON End of Summer 2021 badges HERE.

Beckley Gaming Expo 2021: Beckley, WV. Saturday, July 31st.

Gamers are encouraged to bring their own controllers to Beckley Gaming Expo. Read the full COVID guidelines HERE.

Purchase tickets to Beckley Gaming Expo 2021 HERE.

GameFest 2021: Virtual Convention. Saturday, July 31st.

Register for GameFest 2021 HERE.

Pikeville Comic & Toy Convention 2021: Pikeville, KY. Saturday, July 31st.

COVID protocols are not detailed on the Pikeville Comic & Toy Convention website.

Register for Pikeville Comic & Toy Convention 2021 HERE.

BrickFair Virginia 2021: Chantilly, VA. Saturday, July 31st and Sunday, August 1st.

Masks are optional at BrickFair Virginia 2021.

Tickets can be purchased at the door for $16. Children 3 and under are free.

Toy Con Toy Show 2021: Bridgeview, IL. Sunday, August 1st.

COVID protocols are not detailed on the Toy Con Toy Show website.

Tickets are available at the door. View ticket options HERE.

Woodbridge Toy Show 2021: Woodbridge Township, NJ. Sunday, August 1st.

COVID protocols are not detailed on the Woodbridge Toy Show website.

Tickets are available for $3 at the door. Children 12 and under are free.

Motor City Nightmares 2021: Novi, MI. Friday, July 31st through Sunday, August 1st.

COVID protocols are not detailed on the Motor City Nightmares website.

Purchase tickets to Motor City Nightmares 2021 HERE.

Flashback Weekend Chicago Horror Con 2021: Rosemont, IL. Friday, July 31st through Sunday, August 1st.

COVID protocols are not detailed on the Flashback Weekend website.

Purchase tickets to Flashback Weekend Chicago Horror Con 2021 HERE.

Scares That Care Weekend 2021: Williamsburg, VA. Friday, July 31st through Sunday, August 1st.

COVID protocols are not detailed on the Scares That Care website.

Purchase tickets to Scares That Care Weekend 2021 HERE.

Superman Celebration Weekend 2021: Metropolis, IL. Friday, July 30th through Sunday, August 1st.

COVID protocols are not detailed on the Superman Celebration Weekend website.

