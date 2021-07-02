Convention Connection for Friday, July 2nd 2021

There are a limited number of in-person and online conventions this Independence Day weekend—something about fireworks shows, grilling, and being on the water tends to keep convention crowds to a minimum. But, if you’re looking to beat the heat at a live event or virtual con this weekend, we’ve got you covered in this week’s Convention Connection.

Our spotlight convention this weekend is Living Dead Weekend 1985 in Monroeville, Pennsylvania. The event takes place at the Monroeville Mall, the filming location for George Romero’s Dawn of the Dead, from Friday, July 2nd through Sunday, July 9th. This year’s event is a throwback to 1985 in that it features cast reunions of two classic zombie films released that year—Return of the Living Dead and Day of the Dead. Programming features tours, exhibits, FX workshops and demos, panels, a workout session with actress Linea Quigley on Friday night, a VIP mixer Saturday night, and more. View the full guest list HERE. Check out the weekend’s scheduled events HERE.

Living Dead Weekend requires all attendees to wear face masks within the individual storefronts, but not in the common areas of the mall, based on an honor system that encourages unvaccinated individuals to continue to remain masked in the commons. Masking will be required on the tours. View the Living Dead Weekend 1985 COVID protocols HERE.

Purchase tickets to Living Dead Weekend 1985 HERE.

Other conventions taking place this weekend include:

NorthEast ComicCon & Collectibles Extravaganza 2021: Boxborough, MA. Friday, July 2nd through Sunday, July 4th.

COVID restrictions are not enforced at the NorthEast ComicCon & Collectibles Extravaganza. Read the COVID statement HERE.

Purchase tickets to NorthEast ComicCon & Collectibles Extravaganza 2021 HERE.

Anime Midwest 2021: Rosemont, IL. Friday, July 2nd through Sunday, July 4th.

Temperature checks, limited capacity, and masking are some of the COVID protocols in place at Anime Midwest. Read the COVID response HERE.

Purchase tickets to Anime Midwest 2021 HERE.

AnimeSHOW 2021: Ruzinov, Slovakia. Friday, July 2nd through Sunday, July 4th.

COVID protocols are not detailed on the AnimeSHOW website.

Purchase tickets to AnimeSHOW 2021 HERE.

Blossom Con 2021: Virtual Convention. Friday, July 2nd through Sunday, July 4th.

Lavecon 2021: Virtual Convention. Friday, July 2nd through Sunday, July 4th.

Midwest Gaming Classic: Game Nights 2021: Milwaukee, WI. Friday, July 2nd & Saturday, July 3rd.

COVID protocols are not listed on the Midwest Gaming Classic website.

Purchase tickets to Midwest Gaming Classic: Game Nights 2021 HERE.

InConJunction 2021: Indianapolis, IN. Friday, July 2nd through Sunday, July 4th.

COVID protocols are not listed on the InConJunction website.

Register for InConJunction 2021 HERE.

If you are a convention organizer who would like to have your event featured in an upcoming Convention Connection—including but not limited to interviews, ticket giveaways, and more—email joey@geekdad.com.

