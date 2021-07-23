Convention Connection for Friday, July 23rd 2021

This week’s featured convention is San Diego Comic Con International 2021. This summer’s convention will be another online event dubbed Comic-Con@Home. The virtual event runs from Friday, July 23rd through Sunday, July 25th. Be sure to check out the Comic-Con@Home website for more information, including the programming schedule, throughout the weekend.

Other conventions taking place this weekend include:

Comic Conroe 2021: Conroe, TX. Friday, July 23rd through Sunday, July 25th.

COVID protocols are not detailed on the Comic Conroe website.

Purchase tickets to Comic Conroe 2021 HERE.

London Film & Comic Con 2021: London, UK. Friday, July 23rd through Sunday, July 25th.

COVID protocols are not detailed on the London Film & Comic Con website.

Purchase tickets to London Film & Comic Con 2021 HERE.

Big Apple Comic Con Prequel Expo 2021: New York, NY. Saturday, July 24th.

COVID protocols are not detailed on the Big Apple Comic Con Prequel Expo website.

Purchase tickets to Big Apple Comic Con Prequel Expo 2021 HERE.

Not Just Another Comic Con 2021: Sherwood, AR. Saturday, July 24th.

Masks are required for attendees ages 10 and over. Con attendance is being sold by session to limit attendance.

Purchase tickets to Not Just Another Comic Con 2021 HERE.

QuadCon Fort Dodge 2021: Fort Dodge, IA. Saturday, July 24th.

COVID protocols are not detailed on the QuadCon website.

Ticket price is unclear on the QuadCon website. Entry before 2:30 p.m. is either $3 or $5 for most adult attendees. Entry after 2:30 p.m. is free. Kids 12 and under are free all day.

New World Comic Con 2021: Oklahoma City, OK. Saturday, July 24th.

COVID protocols are not detailed on the New World Comic Con website.

Tickets are available at the door. $7 for adults. $5 for kids. Children 5 and under are free.

Cowtown Comic Con 2021: Hurst, TX. Saturday, July 24th and Sunday, July 25th.

Masks are required at Cowtown Comic Con.

Tickets are available at the door.

Gem City Comic Con 2021: Dayton, OH. Saturday, July 24th and Sunday, July 25th.

COVID protocols are not detailed on the Gem City Comic Con website.

Purchase tickets to Gem City Comic Con 2021 HERE.

Savannah Mega Comic Con 2021: Savannah, GA. Saturday, July 24th and Sunday, July 25th.

COVID protocols are not detailed on the Savannah Mega Comic Con website.

Purchase tickets to Savannah Mega Comic Con 2021 HERE.

Tupelo Con 2021: Belden, MS. Saturday, July 24th and Sunday, July 25th.

COVID protocols are not detailed on the Tupelo Con website.

Purchase tickets to Tupelo Con 2021 HERE.

GeekCraft Expo STL 2021: St. Louis, MO. Saturday, July 24th and Sunday, July 25th.

COVID protocols for GeekCraft Expo varies by city. View the GeekCraft COVID protocols HERE.

Purchase tickets to GeekCraft Expo STL 2021 HERE.

Clandestine Comics C.H.U.D. Comic Book Show 2021: Sunday, July 25th.

QuadCon Waterloo 2021: Waterloo, IA. Sunday, July 25th.

COVID protocols are not detailed on the QuadCon website.

Ticket price is unclear on the QuadCon website. Entry before 2:30 p.m. is either $3 or $5 for most adult attendees. Entry after 2:30 p.m. is free. Kids 12 and under are free all day.

Dream Con 2021: Friday, July 23rd and Saturday, July 24th.

Masks are required at Dream Con 2021.

Purchase tickets to Dream Con 2021 HERE.

MechaCon 2021: New Orleans, LA. Friday, July 23rd through Sunday, July 25th.

COVID protocols are not detailed on the MechaCon website.

Register for MechaCon 2021 HERE.

Metrocon 2021: Tampa, FL. Friday, July 23rd through Sunday, July 25th.

Current COVID protocols for Metrocon can be found HERE.

Register to attend Metrocon 2021 HERE.

Tiger Con 2021: Valdosta, GA. Saturday, July 24th and Sunday, July 25th.

COVID protocols are not detailed on the Tiger Con website.

Purchase tickets to Tiger Con 2021 HERE.

Classic Game Fest 2021: Austin, TX. Saturday, July 24th and Sunday, July 25th.

COVID protocols are not detailed on the Classic Game Fest website.

Purchase tickets to Classic Game Fest 2021 HERE.

Retropalooza Houston 2021: Pasadena, TX. Saturday, July 24th and Sunday, July 25th.

COVID protocols are not detailed on the Retropalooza Houston website.

Purchase tickets to Retropalooza Houston 2021 HERE.

Torpedo Con 2021: Los Angeles, CA. Friday, July 23rd through Sunday, July 25th.

COVID protocols are not detailed on the Torpedo Con website.

Purchase tickets to Torpedo Con 2021 HERE.

Haunted America 2021: Alton, IL. Friday, July 23rd through Sunday, July 25th.

COVID protocols are not detailed on the Haunted America website.

Haunted America 2021 is SOLD OUT.

