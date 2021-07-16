Convention Connection for Friday, July 16th 2021

Our spotlight convention this weekend is Comicpalooza 2021. The event will be held Saturday, July 17th and Sunday, July 18th in Houston Texas. Around two dozen celebrity and creator guests will be onsite for autographs and photo opportunities. Other programming includes video gaming and tabletop gaming, podcast live recordings, literature conferences and literary workshops, charity events, panels, cosplay, and more.

Masking is encouraged but not required at Comicpalooza. Read the full health statement HERE.

Purchase tickets to Comicpalooza 2021 HERE.

Other conventions taking place this weekend include:

FrankfortCon 2021: Frankfort, KY. Saturday, July 17th.

COVID protocols are not detailed on the FrankfortCon website.

Purchase tickets to FrankfortCon 2021 HERE.

Wilkes Comic Con 2021: North Wilkesboro, NC. Saturday, July 17th.

Unvaccinated attendees are asked to wear a mask at Wiles Comic Con. Read the full Attendee Guidelines HERE.

Purchase tickets to Wilkes Comic Con 2021 HERE.

Delta H Con 2021: Houston, TX. Friday, July 16th through Sunday, July 18th.

Face coverings are required for attendees over 3 years old. Read the full COVID update HERE.

Purchase tickets to Delta H Con 2021 HERE.

Bold Matsuri 2021: Jacksonville, FL. Saturday, July 17th and Sunday, July 18th.

COVID protocols are not detailed on the Bold Matsuri website.

Purchase tickets to Bold Matsuri 2021 HERE.

Liverpool Anime & Gaming Con 2021: Liverpool, UK. Saturday, July 17th and Sunday, July 18th.

Masking is required at Liverpool Anime & Gaming Con. Read the full COVID policy HERE.

Register for Liverpool Anime & Gaming Con 2021 HERE.

EGX Rezzed 2021: Virtual Convention. Thursday, July 15th through Sunday, July 18th.

Find the EGX Rezzed 2021 schedule HERE.

PAX Online 2021: Virtual Convention. Thursday, July 15th through Sunday, July 18th.

Get access to PAX Online 2021 HERE.

KantCon 2021: Overland Park, KS. Friday, July 16th through Sunday, July 18th.

Masks will be required at KantCon. Read the full COVID Updates HERE.

Register for KantCon 2021 HERE.

Con of the Lakes 2021: Twin Lakes, WI. Saturday, July 17th.

COVID protocols are not detailed on the Con of the Lakes website.

Purchase tickets to Con of the Lakes 2021 HERE.

Crypticon Kansas City 2021: Kansas City, MO. Friday, July 16th through Sunday, July 18th.

COVID protocols are not detailed on the Crypticon website.

Purchase tickets to Crypticon Kansas City 2021 HERE.

Days of the Dead Indianapolis 2021: Indianapolis, IN. Friday, July 16th through Sunday, July 18th.

COVID protocols are not detailed on the Days of the Dead website.

Purchase tickets to Days of the Dead Indianapolis 2021 HERE.

Zolocon 2021: Warminster, PA. Saturday, July 17th and Sunday, July 18th.

COVID protocols are not detailed on the Zolocon website.

Purchase tickets to Zolocon 2021 HERE.

Simi Valley Toy & Comic Fest 2021: Simi Valley, CA. Sunday, July 18th.

COVID protocols are not detailed on the Simi Valley Toy & Comic Fest website.

Register for Simi Valley Toy & Comic Fest 2021 HERE.

EuroCon 2021: Rome, Italy. Thursday, July 15th through Sunday, July 18th.

Read the latest EuroCon COVID update HERE.

Register for EuroCon 2021 HERE.

Spacefest 2021: Tucson, AZ. Thursday, July 15th through Sunday, July 18th.

Spacefest celebrates the United States space program.

Read the convention center COVID FAQ HERE.

Purchase tickets to Spacefest 2021 HERE.

Blerdcon 2021: Arlington, VA. Friday, July 16th through Sunday, July 18th.

Blerdcon celebrates Black nerd (blerd) culture.

COVID protocols are not detailed on the Blerdcon website.

Purchase tickets to Blerdcon 2021 HERE.

OzCon International 2021: Virtual Convention. Friday, July 16th through Sunday, July 18th.

OzCon International celebrates the work of L. Frank Baum and the Land of Oz.

Register for OzCon International online programming HERE.

JordanCon 2021: Atlanta, GA. Friday, July 16th through Sunday, July 18th.

JordanCon celebrates the work of Robert Jordan and The Wheel of Time series.

Required vaccinations, masks, temperature checks, and more are required at JordanCon. Read the FAQ HERE.

Purchase a JordanCon membership HERE.

Oddities & Curiosities Detroit 2021: Detroit, MI. Saturday, July 17th.

Oddities & Curiosities COVID protocols vary by city. Read the COVID FAQ HERE.

Purchase tickets to Oddities & Curiosities Detroit 2021 HERE.

