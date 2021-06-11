Re-Roll: This Week’s Tabletop Game News for the Week Ending June 11, 2021

Here is the board game (and board game-related!) news that caught our attention for the week ending June 11, 2021.
Gaming News
- Pandasaurus’ new release Brew is being delayed because of delays at the Port of LA, pushing back the release date of a highly anticipated game “indefinitely”.
- If you’re a Warhammer fan, Games Workshop is looking for “gorgeous armies, stunning models, and hobby awesomeness” to put in their publications.
- The long-rumored “reimplementation” of Fantasy Flight’s Battlestar Galactica game appears to be happening at last with the announcement of Unfathomable, a new game that uses BSG‘s mechanics in the Arkham Horror universe.
- Marvel Villainous: Mischief & Malice, the first sequel to Marvel Villainous, is now available for preorder, exclusively from Target.
- Wyrd has announced Vagrantsong, which places players on a haunted train who must cooperate to escape. The game is due out in the fall.
- Wizards on the Coast has announced that they are taking over the internationalization of Dungeons & Dragons and will begin publishing the game in French, Italian, German, and Spanish, with more languages to come later.
- In related D&D news, the original manuscript for Deities & Demigods, written by James Ward, is listed for auction on eBay.
- Renegade is taking preorders for Hunger, where players are vampires trying to harvest the best eternal roses. The game for 1-6 players is due out in September. They are also taking preorders for Paladins of the West Kingdom: City of Crowns, which is also due out in the fall.
- Zombie Princess and the Enchanted Maze is a “lighthearted game of undeath” coming soon from Wizkids. In the game, players try to be the first to escape an ever-changing maze.
- Marvel is developing an official Marvel Mutilverse tabletop roleplaying game, due out next year. Based on a new “D616” system, the game is being developed by former GeekDad Matt Forbeck.
- Regé-Jean Page, one of the breakout stars of Bridgerton, will be in the upcoming Dungeons & Dragons movie in an undisclosed role.
- Portal Games has announced that Dune: House of Secrets, which is built on the company’s Detective series, will be released on October 15 during Essen Spiel.
- Red Raven Games is taking preorders for Now or Never, the sequel to Near and Far. The game is due to ship in the fourth quarter of this year. Above and Below, the original game in the series, is our featured image this week.
- French football star Antoine Griezmann is now an official ambassador for Yu-Gi-Oh.
- 9th Level Games is partnering with Restoration Games to develop an RPG based on Return to Dark Tower.
GeekDad Reviews
Here’s what we reviewed this week:
- Paul Benson reviewed Paleo.
- Jonathan Liu reviewed Space Kraken.
What We’re Playing
Finally, here’s what the GeekDads played this week:
- Will James played Doodle Dungeon.
- Jonathan Liu played Kitchen Rush, Genotype, No Escape, Destinies, Kroma, Space Kraken, and Suburbia.
- Robin Brooks played Warhammer Underworlds: Direchasm, and Godtear.
- Michael Pistiolas played Marvel Champions.
- Michael Knight played Evacuate and Company of Heroes.
- Z. played Dungeons & Dragons: Ghosts of Saltmarsh.