Re-Roll: This Week’s Tabletop Game News for the Week Ending June 11, 2021

Here is the board game (and board game-related!) news that caught our attention for the week ending June 11, 2021.

Gaming News

GeekDad Reviews

Here’s what we reviewed this week:

Paul Benson reviewed Paleo.

Jonathan Liu reviewed Space Kraken.

What We’re Playing

Finally, here’s what the GeekDads played this week:

Will James played Doodle Dungeon.

Jonathan Liu played Kitchen Rush, Genotype, No Escape, Destinies, Kroma, Space Kraken, and Suburbia.

Robin Brooks played Warhammer Underworlds: Direchasm, and Godtear.

Michael Pistiolas played Marvel Champions.

Michael Knight played Evacuate and Company of Heroes.

Z. played Dungeons & Dragons: Ghosts of Saltmarsh.

Liked it? Take a second to support GeekDad and GeekMom on Patreon!

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

WhatsApp

Pocket



Telegram

Skype



Email

Print



