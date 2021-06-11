Convention Connection for Friday, June 11th 2021

This week’s featured convention is Steel City Con 2021. The event takes place Friday, June 11th, and runs through Sunday, June 13th in Monroeville, Pennsylvania. Steel City Con is one of the larger conventions in the United States to emphasize celebrities from classic film and television. This year’s event features a number of actors from films like E.T. and Revenge of the Nerds and television series like M*A*S*H. You can find the full lineup of guests HERE. In addition to celebrity photo ops, Steel City Con includes a cosplay contest, trivia contest, charity art auction, and more. The programming schedule for the weekend can be found HERE.

COVID protocols for this year’s event are not listed on the Steel City Con website. Convention rules and policies can be found HERE.

Purchase tickets to Steel City Con HERE.

Additional conventions and events taking place this weekend include:

Galactic Con Maryland 2021: West Friendship, MD. Saturday, June 12th.

COVID protocols are not detailed on the Galactic Con Maryland website. View the Galactic Con Maryland FAQ HERE.

Purchase tickets to Galactic Con Maryland HERE.

Long Island Super Show 2021: Lynbrook, NY. Saturday, June 12th.

COVID protocols are not detailed on the Long Island Super Show Eventbrite listing.

Purchase tickets to Long Island Super Show 2021 HERE.

Southern New Hampshire Comic Bash 2021: Nashua, NH. Saturday, June 12th.

COVID protocols are not detailed on the Southern New Hampshire Comic Bash website. View the Southern New Hampshire Comic Bash Code of Conduct HERE.

This year’s event is free to the general public.

Armageddon Tauranga 2021: Tauranga, NZ. Saturday, June 12th & Sunday, June 13th.

COVID protocols are not detailed on the Armageddon Tauranga website. View the Armageddon Tauranga FAQ HERE.

Purchase tickets for Armageddon Tauranga HERE.

Central Florida Comic Con 2021: Lakeland, FL. Saturday, June 12th & Sunday, June 13th.

Masks are required at the RP Funding Center. View the Central Florida Comic Con COVID guidelines and FAQ HERE.

Purchase tickets to Central Florida Comic Con HERE.

New Jersey Collector Fest 2021: Wayne, NJ. Sunday, June 13th.

Masks are required and social distancing will be in effect at New Jersey Collector Fest.

Purchase tickets to New Jersey Collector Fest HERE.

SuperWorld Comic Expo 2021: Overland Park, KS. Sunday, June 13th.

COVID protocols are not detailed on the SuperWorld Comic Expo website.

Purchase tickets to SuperWorld Comic Expo HERE.

Anime Lubbock 2021: Lubbock, TX. Friday, June 11th – Sunday, June 13th.

Masks are required in the exhibit hall. Find Anime Lubbock’s COVID guidelines HERE.

Purchase a membership to Anime Lubbock HERE.

Anime Next 2021: Virtual Convention. Friday, June 11th through Sunday, June 13th.

Register for the online event HERE.

Fujo Con 2021: Virtual Convention. Friday, June 11th through Sunday, June 13th.

Register for the online event HERE.

Clockwork Alchemy 2021: Virtual Convention. Saturday, June 12th & Sunday, June 13th.

Register for the online event HERE.

SFFCon 2021: Virtual Convention. Friday, June 11th through Sunday, June 13th.

Links to all of the SFFCon online programming can be found HERE.

BrickUniverse West Virginia 2021: Charleston, WV. Saturday, June 12th & Sunday, June 13th.

Face coverings are required and social distancing will be in effect at BrickUniverse West Virginia. View the BrickUniverse West Virginia Fan Wellness guidelines HERE.

Purchase tickets to BrickUniverse West Virginia HERE.

DFW G.I. Joe & Action Figure Show 2021: Grapevine, TX. Saturday, June 12th & Sunday, June 13th.

COVID protocols are not detailed on the DFW G.I. Joe & Action Figure Show website.

Purchase tickets to the DFW G.I. Joe & Action Figure Show HERE.

Next week we’ll be taking a look at Washington State Summer Con 2021, CosplayCon Dallas 2021, and more!

If you are a convention organizer who would like to have your event featured in an upcoming Convention Connection—including but not limited to interviews, ticket giveaways, and more—email joey@geekdad.com.

