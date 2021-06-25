All Are Welcome in Carrie Ferguson’s Grumpytime Club

Kids are sponges for information. Their receptors are brand new and open to all concepts, which is why virulent ideas like racism and antisemitism are taught, not inherited. Musician Carrie Ferguson (no relation to Red Yarn/Andy Furgeson) timed the release of her new album, The Grumpytime Club, to coincide with “inclusion month” for Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, and Transgender Pride. As a queer/gender non-conforming artist, Ferguson hopes to open ears by fostering dialogue about acceptance, using melodies and catchy lyrics that bring parents and their children into one blended audience.

Five years ago, Bob Schneider released THE L, a kid’s music album with tracks he’d been recording with his son over the entire course of the youngster’s life, from four years old to pre-teenage years. Ferguson ups the ante on The Grumpytime Club . “Tavi’s Song” was written nearly 20 years ago to celebrate the birth of Tavi, her best friend’s son. Now Tavi (and his brother, Aza) both play instruments and sing backup on the emotionally charged song and other tracks on the album. Aza also gets his own sweet piano ballad “Aza’s Song” on the album, with the refrain, “Never forget, you were made from love.” The Grumpytime Club