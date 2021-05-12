Twinkle Hosts Live Music In LA; SaulPaul’s Best Day

As the world opens up, Peruvian power pop purveyor Twinkle Time (Alitzah Wiener Navarro Dallas) is bringing her live Kids Club concert series back with in-person performances. Nine weeks of family fun starts Saturday, June 5 at 11 AM at the Sherman Oaks Galleria with Twinkle herself. The following weeks include Tik Tok star Michael Rayner (June 12), Ashley Mills Monaghan (June 19), Baila Baila (June 26), Kymberly Stewart ( July 3), Jason Mesches (July 10), Zany Zoe (July 17), Megan the Bubbeologist (July 24), and Arty Loon (July 31).

“I’m excited to be producing and hosting such a diverse lineup of the hottest entertainment in SoCal,” Alitzah explained. “Families can’t wait to get out of quarantine and start dancing and neither can I!”

Twinkle continues to host a weekly two-hour children’s music Top 20 Countdown. Artists on recent shows included Mista Cookie Jar, the Lucky Band, Recess Monkey, Wendy & DB, Andrew and Polly, and way too many to list. The show is available on Pittsburgh’s family-friendly radio station Jump 105.3 on Saturday mornings at 8 AM ET and can be downloaded as a podcast from Apple, Audible, Podbean, and iHeart.

* * *

My older son’s super power is phenomenal memory. His love of music, over time, brought me to blogging and reviewing and the rest is history. However what makes him different from many young adults is a diagnosis of high-functioning autism. Texas children’s advocate and musician SaulPaul respects non-conformity and released an EP entitled Okay To Be Different on May 14 on 8 Lb. Gorilla Records. In anticipation of the EP, SaulPaul has dropped the first single, “Best Day Ever” (a common title, but totally different, I promise). The video uses popular bitmoji (personal avatar imagery) mixed with fun situations and characters, a perfect premise as the world begins to open up from pandemic restrictions. You can grab the song at Deezer, Apple Music, Amazon Music, and Spotify.

But I don’t want to give it all away – take a gander at the new video below:

Liked it? Take a second to support GeekDad and GeekMom on Patreon!

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

WhatsApp

Pocket



Telegram

Skype



Email

Print



