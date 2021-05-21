Re-Roll: This Week’s Tabletop Game News for the Week Ending May 21, 2021

Here is the board game (and board game-related!) news that caught our attention for the week ending May 21, 2021.

Gaming News

GeekDad Reviews

Here’s what we reviewed this week:

Jonathan H. Liu reviewed Buru and Paperback Adventures.

What We’re Playing

Finally, here’s what the GeekDads played this week:

Jonathan Liu played Paper Apps: Dungeon, Beyond the Sun, Cantaloop: Book 1, Earth Rising: 20 Years to Transform Our World, and Hidden Leaders.

Michael Pistiolas played 5er Finden, Barnyard Bunch, Andor: The Family Fantasy Game, and Sword & Sorcery.

Robin Brooks played Warhammer Underworlds: Direchasm and Godtear.

Z. played Dungeons & Dragons: Ghosts of Saltmarsh.

