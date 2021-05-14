Re-Roll: This Week’s Tabletop Game News for the Week Ending May 14, 2021

Here is the board game (and board game-related!) news that caught our attention for the week ending May 14, 2021.

Gaming News

GeekDad & GeekMom Reviews

Here’s what we reviewed this week:

What We’re Playing

Finally, here’s what the GeekDads played this week:

Jonathan Liu played Dice of Dragons, Long Shot: The Dice Game, Catch Don Falconi, Hidden Leaders, Paperback Adventures, Overboss, Stationfall, and Paper Apps: Dungeon.

Michael Pistiolas played Villagers, 5er Finden, Checkers, Barnyard Bunch, Arkham Horror, and Sword & Sorcery.

Michael Knight Alien Puppies, Kiwi Chow Down, and Castle Panic Deluxe.

Z. played Dungeons & Dragons: Ghosts of Saltmarsh.

I played The Crew: Quest for Planet X, Reigns: The Council, and Shadows Over Camelot (our featured image this week.)

Liked it? Take a second to support GeekDad and GeekMom on Patreon!

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

WhatsApp

Pocket



Telegram

Skype



Email

Print



